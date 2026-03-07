$43.810.09
Electricity outage schedules
Bitcoin increasingly resembles conventional stocks and falls with the US market – Bloomberg

Kyiv • UNN

 • 120 views

Bitcoin has lost its status as an independent asset, with its 30-day stock market correlation reaching its highest level in 2026. The cryptocurrency now reacts to bad news in the same way as stocks, which disappoints investors.

Bitcoin increasingly resembles conventional stocks and falls with the US market – Bloomberg

The number one cryptocurrency has lost its status as an independent asset and is increasingly mirroring the movement of US stock indices, which disappoints many investors. Bitcoin's 30-day correlation with the stock market rose to its highest level in 2026, confirming that digital coins no longer provide refuge from financial turmoil. This is reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

Instead of rising during a crisis, as gold usually does, Bitcoin now reacts to bad news in the same way as shares of large companies. On Friday, the main American index S&P 500 fell by 1%, and the cryptocurrency immediately collapsed by 5% in one session. Experts note that such a close connection with traditional finance deprives Bitcoin of its main advantage – being a protected alternative during global volatility.

This contradicts Bitcoin's advantages during a surge in volatility. I would like it to be less correlated, not more

– said Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Athanasios Psarofagis.

What awaits Bitcoin owners in the near future

Experts believe that the situation may change in the coming weeks if large sellers in the market finally exhaust their reserves. However, while US stocks are under pressure due to inflation and high oil prices, Bitcoin will remain vulnerable to any negative news. The further fate of the asset will depend on whether it can once again become an independent instrument, or finally turn into a risky addition to ordinary investments.

If stocks fall sharply, Bitcoin could face further weakness. Or it could start to perform better as its sellers are already exhausted

– noted expert Noelle Acheson.

Stepan Haftko

EconomyNews of the World
Bitcoin
Bloomberg L.P.