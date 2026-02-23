Bitcoin fell below the $65,000 mark due to investor concerns about the new US tariff policy

$43.270.00
50.920.00
ukenru
February 22, 07:57 PM • 12873 views
OP hinted at the need to restrict Telegram after the terrorist attack in Lviv
February 22, 07:22 PM • 26414 views
Geneva may resume talks on Ukraine on February 26 - Russian media
February 22, 02:20 PM • 30370 views
Ukraine needs to mobilize another 250,000 people to change the situation at the front - Media
Exclusive
February 22, 01:36 PM • 37363 views
Eclipse corridor, retrograde Mercury, and emotionally challenging for Ukraine: horoscope for February 23 - March 1
February 22, 09:06 AM • 36772 views
Terrorist attack in Lviv on February 22 - police and SBU detained a suspect in the crimePhoto
February 22, 12:48 AM • 46932 views
23-year-old police officer killed in terrorist attack in Lviv – Prosecutor's OfficeVideo
February 21, 11:49 PM • 52685 views
Lviv Mayor Sadovyi called the explosions in the city center a terrorist act and reported the hospitalization of 14 injured peopleVideo
February 21, 10:51 PM • 42284 views
Ukrainian "Flamingo" missile could have set a world record for strike range during the attack on the Votkinsk plant
February 21, 05:20 PM • 68556 views
Orban vs. Magyar. A tense election campaign has begun in Hungary
February 21, 01:53 PM • 74580 views
AFU struck Iskander manufacturer with Flamingo missiles
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+2°
2.3m/s
90%
746mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
In Mexico, El Mencho cartel leader eliminated by security forces, riots break out in five statesFebruary 22, 07:41 PM • 19986 views
Air Canada has suspended flights to the Mexican resort of Puerto Vallarta due to the deteriorating security situationFebruary 22, 09:22 PM • 4286 views
The Russian Embassy in South Korea displayed a propaganda banner and provoked a diplomatic scandal in SeoulFebruary 22, 09:44 PM • 9644 views
Iran and Russia have signed a secret agreement worth half a billion euros for the supply of modern anti-aircraft systemsFebruary 22, 09:59 PM • 5468 views
New York imposed a travel ban and canceled classes due to the most powerful snowstorm in a decadeFebruary 22, 11:24 PM • 13265 views
Publications
Three medical tragedies and years of legal battles: does a Ukrainian patient have the right to justice?February 20, 01:32 PM • 86782 views
Fleas in the house: how a small problem turns into a big threat and what to do about itPhotoFebruary 20, 11:49 AM • 96589 views
Defence City offers advantages to defense industry enterprises but requires more flexible access conditions - expert
Exclusive
February 20, 10:00 AM • 103959 views
The most sensitive and vulnerable: what you need to know about the Pisces zodiac signFebruary 19, 02:22 PM • 115831 views
Top effective tips on how to improve your relationship with your partner
Exclusive
February 19, 01:31 PM • 153912 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Musician
Pope Leo XIV
Kim Jong Un
Actual places
United States
Ukraine
Lviv
Iran
White House
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Britney Spears posted a candid nude photo from her beach vacationPhotoFebruary 21, 03:47 PM • 42551 views
Zendaya spotted with new ring amid rumors of secret marriage to Tom HollandPhotoFebruary 21, 08:33 AM • 44362 views
Eric Dane from "Grey's Anatomy" gave his daughters a final piece of advice in a posthumous interviewFebruary 21, 07:37 AM • 44370 views
Jennifer Aniston's boyfriend revealed secrets of healthy communication in their relationshipFebruary 20, 08:02 PM • 35419 views
Mel Gibson, after breaking up with Rosalind Ross, is ready for new relationships and having childrenFebruary 20, 07:21 PM • 37893 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Diplomat
Film
Gold

Bitcoin fell below the $65,000 mark due to investor concerns about the new US tariff policy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 54 views

In Asian trading, Bitcoin fell to $64,300, erasing gains made after the US elections. The reasons were macroeconomic uncertainty and conflicting statements from Washington regarding trade agreements.

Bitcoin fell below the $65,000 mark due to investor concerns about the new US tariff policy

On Monday, the value of the leading cryptocurrency showed a sharp decline, reaching its lowest level since early February. The fall in digital assets was triggered by general macroeconomic uncertainty and conflicting statements from official Washington regarding the status of international trade agreements after the US Supreme Court's decision. This is reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

Bitcoin lost about 4.8% of its value, falling to $64,300, which effectively nullified all gains recorded after the November US elections. Ether showed even worse dynamics, retreating by 5.2%, and the total capitalization of the crypto market decreased by more than $2 trillion.

Bitcoin stabilized above $70,000 after sharp price fluctuations09.02.26, 06:44 • 4019 views

Traders are concerned that the optimism about the "crypto-friendly" policy of the Trump administration, which previously raised the asset's price to a record $126,000, is now completely negated by protectionist measures and the risks of a global trade war.

The crypto market remains volatile, with market participants expecting support at the $60,000 level. Macroeconomic uncertainty is now weighing on the market, from geopolitical tensions over Iran to a sharp increase in US tariffs.

— noted Orbit Markets co-founder Caroline Moron.

Impact of court decisions on digital assets

The sell-off was triggered by comments from US officials that existing trade agreements remain in force, despite the court's limitation of President Trump's emergency powers.

This created an additional layer of legal uncertainty, which, combined with geopolitical tensions, is forcing investors to exit risky assets. Analysts predict that in the near future, the market may again test the psychological threshold of $60,000 if the US administration does not provide clear explanations regarding further steps in the customs sphere.

Minus $2 trillion since October: what broke Bitcoin and has a new crypto crisis begun?07.02.26, 12:00 • 33692 views

Stepan Haftko

EconomyNews of the World
US Elections
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Supreme Court of the United States
Bloomberg L.P.
Donald Trump
United States
Iran