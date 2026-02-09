Bitcoin stabilized above $70,000 after sharp price fluctuations

$43.140.00
February 8, 07:59 PM
Ternuvate is ours: Ukrainian military cleared the village in Zaporizhzhia direction from occupiersVideo
February 8, 05:37 PM
Kyiv expects an additional 9 MW of capacity to be launched today - Shmyhal
February 8, 04:39 PM
An earthquake of magnitude 3.0 occurred in Poltava region
Exclusive
February 8, 01:58 PM
On the threshold of the eclipse corridor: astro-forecast for February 9-15
February 8, 12:29 PM
The film "2000 Meters to Andriivka" received an award from the Directors Guild of America
Exclusive
February 8, 10:00 AM
Fire and fines: what charging electric cars from a home outlet can lead to
February 8, 08:45 AM
Emergency blackouts reduced in some regions - Ukrenergo
February 8, 08:35 AM
Zelenskyy signed decrees on new sanctions against Russian missile manufacturers and the financial sector
February 7, 08:45 PM
Winner of the 2026 National Selection: Leleka to represent Ukraine at EurovisionPhotoVideo
February 7, 08:13 PM
Critical situation in Kyiv region: acute energy deficit and death of a rescuer - the OBA told detailsPhoto
Popular news
Air defense missiles are needed every day, protection from Russian ballistic missiles is needed every day - Zelenskyy to partners
February 8, 06:57 PM
Explosions heard in Kyiv amid ballistic missile threat
February 8, 07:07 PM
Winter Olympics Diaries: What results did Ukrainians show on February 8
February 8, 07:27 PM
Epic footage: Air Force shows how an F-16 pilot destroys an enemy Shahed drone
February 8, 08:13 PM
Partial evacuation of the population announced in Russia's Belgorod due to heating system collapse
February 8, 10:41 PM
Publications
Floral symbolism – how to choose a meaningful bouquet for Valentine's Day
February 8, 07:00 AM
Valentine's Day without banalities: original gift ideas
February 7, 07:00 AM
Marriages from the age of 14 will not happen - the corresponding amendment will not be introduced into the civil code: why they changed their mind and what experts say about it
Exclusive
February 6, 02:41 PM
Exclusive
February 6, 02:41 PM • 72291 views
Gambling past and Russian trace: who really stands behind the Odrex clinic
February 6, 11:15 AM
Not only closed cases against businesses, but also an investigation into the actions of law enforcement: how the Prosecutor General's Office is progressing in its fight against pressure on businesses
Exclusive
February 6, 11:00 AM
Exclusive
February 6, 11:00 AM • 66240 views
UNN Lite
MAYOROVA spoke about a rapidly growing breast tumor: the singer assures it is benign and not life-threatening
February 6, 05:59 PM
Kylie Jenner stunned everyone: a pomegranate seed bra in a new photoshoot
February 5, 06:35 PM
Louis Vuitton unveiled a truck-shaped desk clock for 650,000 euros
February 5, 03:30 PM
"When words are unnecessary": Olena Mozgova showed her military husband and a tender moment with their daughter
February 5, 01:14 PM
Star of "The Voice of Ukraine" showed her daughter for the first time and revealed her name
February 5, 11:46 AM
Bitcoin stabilized above $70,000 after sharp price fluctuations

Kyiv • UNN

 • 114 views

Bitcoin has solidified above $70,000 after falling to $60,033. Experts describe the situation as "cautiously constructive," and institutional investors continue to show interest.

Bitcoin stabilized above $70,000 after sharp price fluctuations

The cryptocurrency market has shown signs of recovery after a period of extreme volatility, with Bitcoin's price experiencing sharp fluctuations within a ten-thousand-dollar range. During Asian trading on Monday, February 9, the asset solidified above the psychological mark of $70,000, giving investors hope for the end of the panic selling phase. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

The current stabilization came as a relief for traders after last week's events, when Bitcoin's price plummeted to $60,033 – its lowest level since October 2024. Despite a brief drop in trading in Singapore, the asset quickly returned to the $70,700 mark.

Bitcoin on the verge of $60,000 as investors flee risky bets06.02.26, 08:25 • 4293 views

Experts note that the market is still in a state of uncertainty, although the worst forecasts have not yet materialized.

Crypto markets have stabilized, but the market is still not convinced that the worst is over

— said Caroline Moron, co-founder of Orbit Markets.

According to her, the $60,000 level remains critical support. Analysts call the current situation "cautiously constructive," as recent turbulence has helped clear the market of excessive speculation.

Prospects for the recovery of digital gold

Despite falling from its all-time high of $126,000 last October, institutional investors continue to show interest in the asset. 

In particular, on February 6, US Bitcoin ETFs recorded a net capital inflow of $221 million. This indicates that large players took advantage of the price drop to accumulate positions, despite discussions about the cryptocurrency's ability to act as a safe-haven asset during times of geopolitical instability.

Minus $2 trillion since October: what broke Bitcoin and has a new crypto crisis begun?07.02.26, 12:00 • 31965 views

Stepan Haftko

EconomyFinance
Bitcoin
Reuters
Singapore