Economist commented on the moratorium on electricity and gas cutoffs in frontline regions

The government instructed relevant bodies to organize uninterrupted supply of electricity and gas in frontline regions, even despite the debts accumulated during martial law. Economist Oleh Pendzyn commented on this decision to UNN.

Pendzyn emphasized that the moratorium on disconnecting electricity and gas in frontline regions can only slightly worsen the financial condition of gas suppliers and electricity providers for the population of frontline territories.

This may slightly worsen the financial condition of the suppliers of these resources for this population. But there are not so many of them (the population - ed.) left there. The service networks there are terribly destroyed. Restoring those networks will cost huge sums of money. But this will be after the active phase of hostilities ends, now no one will restore it there, because it will be "hit" again. Today, all service providers are incurring huge losses due to the war. - Pendzyn explained.

Why it was decided to introduce a moratorium and who it will affect

Vice Prime Minister for Reconstruction - Minister for Communities and Territories Development Oleksiy Kuleba explained that the instruction to relevant ministries and agencies to organize uninterrupted supply of electricity and gas for life support system enterprises in frontline regions is due to the fact that people currently living under constant Russian shelling should have the right to uninterrupted access to basic services.

We must do everything so that, in the conditions of Russian aggression, Ukrainians have heat, water and other vital services in their homes. Disconnecting electricity or gas due to debts incurred by enterprises during martial law is unacceptable. - Kuleba stated.

Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko explained that the purpose of the moratorium is to ensure the stable operation of energy infrastructure in winter and to provide light and heat to people, regardless of enemy attacks.

The ban on disconnecting the population from housing and communal services during the war in the combat zone is provided for by government resolution No. 206 of March 5, 2022.

What tariffs are set for utility services in 2025

In Ukraine, during martial law, there is a moratorium on raising tariffs for heat, hot water, and gas for the population.

From June 1, 2024, the Ukrainian government raised the electricity tariff for household consumers to UAH 4.32/kWh and it will be valid at least until October 31, 2025.

People's Deputy, member of the parliamentary committee on energy and housing and communal services Serhiy Nahorniak stated in August this year that there is no need to change electricity prices for the population next year, despite inflation. The only factor that can affect price changes is massive Russian attacks on the Ukrainian energy system.

In April this year, the National Commission for State Regulation in the Spheres of Energy and Public Utilities (NKREKP) left the tariff for thermal energy of Kyiv's TPP-5 and TPP-6 "Kyivteploenergo" for household consumers in Kyiv at the level of UAH 969.89 per 1 Gcal for the period of martial law and six months after its completion.

