Ukrainian delegation met with Kellogg: what they talked about
05:58 PM • 10779 views

Ukrainian delegation met with Kellogg: what they talked about

April 23, 03:00 PM • 31576 views

A meeting of officials from the coalition of the willing regarding the war in Ukraine took place in London. The Presidential Office revealed the details

April 23, 02:18 PM • 60609 views

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

Exclusive
April 23, 01:00 PM • 42020 views

Burial at the military memorial cemetery: when will the schedule be and at what stage is the construction

Exclusive
April 23, 12:40 PM • 71414 views

NABUgate: Lawyers demand that NABU change the group of detectives - "from PR people to professionals"

Exclusive
April 23, 12:29 PM • 41319 views

Earthquake in Istanbul: Ministry of Foreign Affairs says that Ukrainians have not contacted the consulate

Exclusive
April 23, 11:49 AM • 36101 views

Ukraine will strengthen the protection of lawyers: signing of the Council of Europe Convention is expected in May - Head of the Verkhovna Rada Subcommittee

Exclusive
April 23, 11:37 AM • 32331 views

Afraid of losing control: lawyer explains why ARMA head Duma is blocking the agency's reform

Exclusive
April 23, 08:41 AM • 35215 views

How to shop safely online: advice from a cybersecurity expert

April 23, 07:58 AM • 44531 views

Gas price for Ukrainians will remain unchanged for another year - Naftogaz

Earthquake in Istanbul: 51 aftershocks recorded, the largest – 5.9 points

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1024 views

After the earthquake in Istanbul, 51 aftershocks were recorded. There are no casualties or injuries, 6,100 reports were received by the 112 service.

Earthquake in Istanbul: 51 aftershocks recorded, the largest – 5.9 points

After the earthquake that occurred in Istanbul, 51 aftershocks were recorded, the largest of which was magnitude 5.9. This was reported on the social network X by the Minister of Internal Affairs of Turkey, Ali Yerlikai, reports UNN.

Currently, the 112 emergency service has received 6,100 messages. Thank God, there are no dead or injured citizens yet

- wrote the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkey.

He urged citizens not to forget about precautions in case of possible new tremors and "not to trust unconfirmed information circulating through social networks and other channels."

Let us remind you

On April 23, an earthquake of magnitude 6.2 occurred in Turkey . It was reported that the earthquake affected Istanbul, and it was also felt in Kocaeli, Yalova, Tekirdag, Bursa and Sakarya. There is currently no information on casualties.

After the earthquake in Istanbul, which was felt as a series of tremors from 4 to 6 points, no appeals were received from Ukrainian citizens to the Consulate General.

A series of five earthquakes recorded in Romania within 8 hours22.04.25, 11:43 • 5498 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

News of the WorldEvents
Istanbul
Turkey
