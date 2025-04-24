Earthquake in Istanbul: 51 aftershocks recorded, the largest – 5.9 points

After the earthquake that occurred in Istanbul, 51 aftershocks were recorded, the largest of which was magnitude 5.9. This was reported on the social network X by the Minister of Internal Affairs of Turkey, Ali Yerlikai, reports UNN.

Currently, the 112 emergency service has received 6,100 messages. Thank God, there are no dead or injured citizens yet - wrote the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkey.

He urged citizens not to forget about precautions in case of possible new tremors and "not to trust unconfirmed information circulating through social networks and other channels."

Let us remind you

On April 23, an earthquake of magnitude 6.2 occurred in Turkey . It was reported that the earthquake affected Istanbul, and it was also felt in Kocaeli, Yalova, Tekirdag, Bursa and Sakarya. There is currently no information on casualties.

After the earthquake in Istanbul, which was felt as a series of tremors from 4 to 6 points, no appeals were received from Ukrainian citizens to the Consulate General.

