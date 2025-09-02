Earthquake in Afghanistan: death toll exceeds one thousand

The death toll from the earthquake in Afghanistan has risen to 1,124 people. This was reported by UNN with reference to Reuters.

According to the Afghan humanitarian organization "Afghan Red Crescent", at least 3,251 people were injured and more than 8,000 homes were destroyed as a result of the disaster.

In early September, an earthquake of magnitude 6.0 occurred in the eastern regions of Afghanistan. Initially, at least 250 deaths were reported.

Later it became known that the earthquake in Afghanistan claimed the lives of 812 people and injured 2,800 people.

On August 26, an earthquake of magnitude 5.5 occurred in Dagestan, with its epicenter in the Caspian Sea. Tremors were felt in several regions, including Makhachkala, Chechnya, and Azerbaijan.