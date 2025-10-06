Dutch Prime Minister answers whether his country will shoot down Russian drones

Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof stated that European countries need to create new obstacles to counter Russian drones that violate their airspace, or shoot them down. Schoof made this statement during a press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv, as reported by UNN.

During the NATO summit, we carefully considered issues related to Russian drone attacks. Denmark asked us for help. Together with 7 countries, we are helping Denmark. Ukraine is among these countries. We must create new obstacles to knock them off course, or shoot down these drones eventually. Drones are a contemporary issue. We must work with Ukraine. - Schoof said.

Recall

President Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine will respond to Russia for every strike on people and cities. Ukrainian attack drones, such as "Lyutyi", Fire Point, SHARK, "Bober", are successfully operating.