Dutch PM expresses 'cautious optimism' about top NATO post after talks with Orban

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 10895 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
06:27 AM • 117953 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 123101 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 137874 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 199176 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 239255 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 147558 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 370057 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 182490 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149796 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.4m/s
34%
Popular news

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 83389 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 116627 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 103272 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 20307 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 40919 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 118044 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 104701 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 123162 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 117989 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 137934 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Emmanuel Macron

Andrii Sybiha

Rand Paul

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 7202 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 10061 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 14382 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 15815 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 21155 views
Actual

Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

Dutch PM expresses 'cautious optimism' about top NATO post after talks with Orban

Kyiv • UNN

 • 15934 views

After talks with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte expressed cautious optimism that Hungary's opposition to him becoming the next NATO chief will be overcome.

Dutch PM expresses 'cautious optimism' about top NATO post after talks with Orban

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Tuesday that after talks with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, he is "cautiously optimistic" that he will overcome Hungarian opposition to him becoming the next head of NATO, UNN reports citing AFP.

Details

Having won the support of key powers, Rutte is a clear favorite to lead the alliance after the current leader Jens Stoltenberg's term expires this year, the publication points out.

But as noted, he struggled to defeat Orban and still faces competition from the only other candidate, Romanian President Klaus Iohannis.

"I am cautiously optimistic about Hungary," Rutte told reporters after meeting with Orban on the sidelines of the EU summit in Brussels.

This month, Orban said he might drop his objections if Rutte apologized for previous comments critical of the right-wing government in Budapest and allowed Hungary to stay out of NATO's plans to increase aid to Ukraine.

Rutte said that Orban "did not apologize, and I said that I obviously took note of what happened in Hungary in terms of the public reaction to what I said a few years ago.

"We left it at that, taking note and looking very much to the future, and he did not ask for any apology," Rutte said, adding that he would now write a letter to Orban summarizing their talks.

In bid to become NATO secretary general, Rutte promises Orban a deal on Ukraine - FT18.06.24, 10:39 • 38416 views

For his part, Orbán said that Rutte could win his support if he agrees to honor the agreement Stoltenberg made last week in Budapest to give Hungary the right to opt out of NATO's plans to help Ukraine.

"If he is ready to support us, we can do it," Orban said.

"It's about the future, not the past," he added.

AddendumAddendum

NATO's leading powers, led by the United States, are seeking to reach an agreement on a new head of the alliance before next month's summit in Washington, the newspaper notes.

Rutte, who is currently acting prime minister, is set to leave his post in the coming weeks when a new Dutch government is appointed.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the World
Mark Rutte
NATO
European Union
Brussels
Jens Stoltenberg
United States
Hungary
Budapest
Ukraine
Brent
$65.88
Bitcoin
$82,525.60
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$36.15
Золото
$3,132.61
Ethereum
$1,783.41