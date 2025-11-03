During a day of war in Ukraine, Russia lost 940 servicemen and 563 units of equipment - General Staff
Kyiv • UNN
Over the past day, November 2, Russia lost 940 servicemen and 563 units of equipment. The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 03.11.25 amount to 1,144,830 personnel and 11,321 tanks.
Details
The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 03.11.25 are approximately:
- personnel - about 1,144,830 (+1,160) people
- tanks - 11,321 (+5) units
- armored combat vehicles - 23,531 (+6) units
- artillery systems - 34,207 (+45) units
- MLRS - 1,534 (0) units
- air defense systems - 1,235 (0) units
- aircraft - 428 (+0) units
- helicopters - 346 (+0) units
- UAVs of operational-tactical level - 77,435 (+383) units
- cruise missiles - 3,918 (+1) units
- ships / boats - 28 (+0) units
- submarines - 1 (+0) unit
- automotive equipment and fuel tanks - 66,411 (+121) units
- special equipment - 3,989 (+2) units
Data is being updated.

Since the beginning of November 2, 168 combat engagements have taken place on the Russian-Ukrainian front. The enemy carried out 36 air strikes, dropped 63 guided aerial bombs, and used 3,759 kamikaze drones.
