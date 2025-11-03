During a day of war in Ukraine, Russia lost 940 servicemen and 563 units of equipment - General Staff

$42.080.01
48.980.00
ukenru
November 3, 12:16 AM • 13889 views
Trump made another statement regarding Tomahawk missiles for Ukraine: details
November 2, 07:16 PM • 26619 views
Ukrenergo: Electricity consumption restriction schedules to be introduced in Ukraine on November 3
November 2, 02:42 PM • 30998 views
Ukraine received new Patriot air defense system reinforcement thanks to Germany - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
November 2, 10:54 AM • 52085 views
A week of contradictions, insights, and profound changes: astrological forecast for November 3–9Photo
Exclusive
November 2, 08:00 AM • 53272 views
How to train in the cold without harming your health: tips from a fitness trainerPhoto
November 1, 02:21 PM • 54898 views
Syrskyi: the liberation of the territory on the Dobropillia salient continues, Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad are holding
November 1, 02:06 PM • 77193 views
Every Ukrainian will be able to travel 3000 kilometers by rail for free - Zelenskyy
November 1, 08:30 AM • 87445 views
Five long-awaited premieres you can't miss: what to watch in NovemberVideo
Exclusive
November 1, 07:00 AM • 115053 views
How to follow a vegan diet without harming your health: advice from a nutritionistPhoto
November 1, 06:00 AM • 105074 views
Processing deferrals in ASCs, changes in Basic Social Assistance, extension of mobilization: what will change from November 1
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+10°
4m/s
88%
745mm
Popular news
Large-scale air raid alert in Ukraine: Russians launched MiG-31K Kinzhal carriers into the skyNovember 2, 09:40 PM • 14103 views
"I am not participating in these negotiations" - Trump on frozen Russian assetsNovember 3, 12:53 AM • 4054 views
Drones attacked an oil refinery in SaratovPhoto02:23 AM • 11329 views
The US has enough nuclear weapons to blow up the world 150 times - Trump02:46 AM • 5750 views
Putin wants to trade with the US and make money for Russia - Trump04:21 AM • 6014 views
Publications
A week of contradictions, insights, and profound changes: astrological forecast for November 3–9Photo
Exclusive
November 2, 10:54 AM • 52085 views
How to train in the cold without harming your health: tips from a fitness trainerPhoto
Exclusive
November 2, 08:00 AM • 53272 views
How to follow a vegan diet without harming your health: advice from a nutritionistPhoto
Exclusive
November 1, 07:00 AM • 115053 views
Processing deferrals in ASCs, changes in Basic Social Assistance, extension of mobilization: what will change from November 1November 1, 06:00 AM • 105074 views
Top autumn soups you'll want to cook again and againPhotoOctober 31, 02:59 PM • 113508 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Xi Jinping
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Vitaliy Kim
Leonid Kuchma
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Sumy Oblast
Belgium
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Demi Moore, Paris Hilton, and Kristen Wiig stunned in "naked" looks at the LACMA Art+Film GalaPhotoNovember 2, 03:41 PM • 15906 views
TV presenter Lesia Nikitiuk and her fiancé baptized their sonVideoNovember 1, 01:37 PM • 37081 views
Five long-awaited premieres you can't miss: what to watch in NovemberVideoNovember 1, 08:30 AM • 87440 views
Top autumn soups you'll want to cook again and againPhotoOctober 31, 02:59 PM • 113499 views
The official trailer for the final season of "Stranger Things" has been releasedVideoOctober 31, 11:19 AM • 62050 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
Shahed-136
9K720 Iskander

During a day of war in Ukraine, Russia lost 940 servicemen and 563 units of equipment - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1778 views

Over the past day, November 2, Russia lost 940 servicemen and 563 units of equipment. The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 03.11.25 amount to 1,144,830 personnel and 11,321 tanks.

During a day of war in Ukraine, Russia lost 940 servicemen and 563 units of equipment - General Staff

Over the past day, November 2, Russia lost 940 servicemen killed and wounded and 563 units of equipment in the war against Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 03.11.25 are approximately:

  • personnel - about 1,144,830 (+1,160) people
    • tanks - 11,321 (+5) units
      • armored combat vehicles - 23,531 (+6) units
        • artillery systems - 34,207 (+45) units
          • MLRS - 1,534 (0) units
            • air defense systems - 1,235 (0) units
              • aircraft - 428 (+0) units
                • helicopters - 346 (+0) units
                  • UAVs of operational-tactical level - 77,435 (+383) units
                    • cruise missiles - 3,918 (+1) units
                      • ships / boats - 28 (+0) units
                        • submarines - 1 (+0) unit
                          • automotive equipment and fuel tanks - 66,411 (+121) units
                            • special equipment - 3,989 (+2) units

                              Data is being updated.

                              Recall

                              Since the beginning of November 2, 168 combat engagements have taken place on the Russian-Ukrainian front. The enemy carried out 36 air strikes, dropped 63 guided aerial bombs, and used 3,759 kamikaze drones.

                              Occupiers advanced near Pokrovsk in Donetsk region and Pryvilne in Zaporizhzhia region - DeepState03.11.25, 00:00 • 2824 views

                              Vita Zelenetska

                              War in Ukraine
                              Technology
                              Martial law
                              War in Ukraine
                              Skirmishes
                              General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
                              Ukraine