During a day of war in Ukraine, Russia lost 940 servicemen and 563 units of equipment - General Staff

Over the past day, November 2, Russia lost 940 servicemen killed and wounded and 563 units of equipment in the war against Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 03.11.25 are approximately:

personnel - about 1,144,830 (+1,160) people

tanks - 11,321 (+5) units

armored combat vehicles - 23,531 (+6) units

artillery systems - 34,207 (+45) units

MLRS - 1,534 (0) units

air defense systems - 1,235 (0) units

aircraft - 428 (+0) units

helicopters - 346 (+0) units

UAVs of operational-tactical level - 77,435 (+383) units

cruise missiles - 3,918 (+1) units

ships / boats - 28 (+0) units

submarines - 1 (+0) unit

automotive equipment and fuel tanks - 66,411 (+121) units

special equipment - 3,989 (+2) units

Data is being updated.

Recall

Since the beginning of November 2, 168 combat engagements have taken place on the Russian-Ukrainian front. The enemy carried out 36 air strikes, dropped 63 guided aerial bombs, and used 3,759 kamikaze drones.

Occupiers advanced near Pokrovsk in Donetsk region and Pryvilne in Zaporizhzhia region - DeepState