Occupiers advanced near Pokrovsk in Donetsk region and Pryvilne in Zaporizhzhia region - DeepState

$42.080.01
48.980.00
ukenru
07:16 PM • 9864 views
Ukrenergo: Electricity consumption restriction schedules to be introduced in Ukraine on November 3
November 2, 02:42 PM • 20068 views
Ukraine received new Patriot air defense system reinforcement thanks to Germany - Zelenskyy
November 2, 01:45 PM • 24821 views
HJC approved the arrest of a judge suspected of a fatal road accident in Prykarpattia
Exclusive
November 2, 10:54 AM • 38417 views
A week of contradictions, insights, and profound changes: astrological forecast for November 3–9Photo
Exclusive
November 2, 08:00 AM • 45226 views
How to train in the cold without harming your health: tips from a fitness trainerPhoto
November 1, 02:21 PM • 52654 views
Syrskyi: the liberation of the territory on the Dobropillia salient continues, Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad are holding
November 1, 02:06 PM • 76397 views
Every Ukrainian will be able to travel 3000 kilometers by rail for free - Zelenskyy
November 1, 08:30 AM • 84265 views
Five long-awaited premieres you can't miss: what to watch in NovemberVideo
Exclusive
November 1, 07:00 AM • 110705 views
How to follow a vegan diet without harming your health: advice from a nutritionistPhoto
November 1, 06:00 AM • 100336 views
Processing deferrals in ASCs, changes in Basic Social Assistance, extension of mobilization: what will change from November 1
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+10°
4m/s
88%
745mm
Popular news
US prepares military foothold near Venezuela - ReutersNovember 2, 02:34 PM • 10456 views
Trump to host Syrian president at White House – a new stage in Washington-Damascus relationsNovember 2, 03:21 PM • 7538 views
The British Ministry of Defense, at the request of King Charles III, will strip his brother Andrew of the rank of Vice AdmiralNovember 2, 03:30 PM • 8004 views
Demi Moore, Paris Hilton, and Kristen Wiig stunned in "naked" looks at the LACMA Art+Film GalaPhotoNovember 2, 03:41 PM • 12502 views
Russian tanker caught fire in the Black Sea after drone attack: oil spill recordedPhotoNovember 2, 03:58 PM • 10292 views
Publications
A week of contradictions, insights, and profound changes: astrological forecast for November 3–9Photo
Exclusive
November 2, 10:54 AM • 38417 views
How to train in the cold without harming your health: tips from a fitness trainerPhoto
Exclusive
November 2, 08:00 AM • 45227 views
How to follow a vegan diet without harming your health: advice from a nutritionistPhoto
Exclusive
November 1, 07:00 AM • 110706 views
Processing deferrals in ASCs, changes in Basic Social Assistance, extension of mobilization: what will change from November 1November 1, 06:00 AM • 100337 views
Top autumn soups you'll want to cook again and againPhotoOctober 31, 02:59 PM • 107188 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Benjamin Netanyahu
Charles III
Aleksandar Vučić
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Great Britain
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
France
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Demi Moore, Paris Hilton, and Kristen Wiig stunned in "naked" looks at the LACMA Art+Film GalaPhotoNovember 2, 03:41 PM • 12531 views
TV presenter Lesia Nikitiuk and her fiancé baptized their sonVideoNovember 1, 01:37 PM • 34238 views
Five long-awaited premieres you can't miss: what to watch in NovemberVideoNovember 1, 08:30 AM • 84266 views
Top autumn soups you'll want to cook again and againPhotoOctober 31, 02:59 PM • 107188 views
The official trailer for the final season of "Stranger Things" has been releasedVideoOctober 31, 11:19 AM • 59582 views
Actual
Technology
The Diplomat
Social network
Film
Lancet (loitering munition)

Occupiers advanced near Pokrovsk in Donetsk region and Pryvilne in Zaporizhzhia region - DeepState

Kyiv • UNN

 • 108 views

Russian troops advanced near Pokrovsk in Donetsk region and Pryvilne in Zaporizhzhia region. This is evidenced by data from the DeepState monitoring project as of November 2.

Occupiers advanced near Pokrovsk in Donetsk region and Pryvilne in Zaporizhzhia region - DeepState

Russian troops advanced near Pokrovsk, Donetsk Oblast, and in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. This is reported by UNN with reference to the DeepState monitoring project.

Details

On Sunday, November 2, at 23:55, DeepState analysts updated the combat map. According to their data, the occupiers are successful in Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia Oblasts.

"The map has been updated. The enemy advanced near Pokrovsk (Donetsk Oblast) and Pryvilne (Zaporizhzhia Oblast)," the report says.

Recall

ATESH agents from the 51st combined arms army of the Russian Federation report that the Russian command ordered the execution of female military personnel who refuse to go into battle in the Pokrovsk direction.

74th Brigade of the Russian Armed Forces on the Pokrovsk direction was hit by a wave of desertion - partisans01.11.25, 20:49 • 15493 views

Vita Zelenetska

War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Pokrovsk
Donetsk Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast