Kyiv • UNN
Russian troops advanced near Pokrovsk in Donetsk region and Pryvilne in Zaporizhzhia region. This is evidenced by data from the DeepState monitoring project as of November 2.
Details
On Sunday, November 2, at 23:55, DeepState analysts updated the combat map. According to their data, the occupiers are successful in Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia Oblasts.
"The map has been updated. The enemy advanced near Pokrovsk (Donetsk Oblast) and Pryvilne (Zaporizhzhia Oblast)," the report says.
Recall
ATESH agents from the 51st combined arms army of the Russian Federation report that the Russian command ordered the execution of female military personnel who refuse to go into battle in the Pokrovsk direction.
