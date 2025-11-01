Agents of the ATESH partisan movement report a wave of desertion from the 74th separate motorized rifle brigade of the Russian Armed Forces in the Pokrovsk direction. This is reported by UNN.

Details

It is noted that agents from the brigade, which is suffering huge losses in the Pokrovsk direction, report a critical wave of desertion, as the command, obsessed with the goal of capturing Pokrovsk as soon as possible, continuously throws personnel into suicidal assaults, not giving soldiers rest.

A key factor in desertion is the complete absence of evacuation of the wounded from the battlefield and the failure to provide them with medical care. The dead occupiers are cynically recorded as missing in action to hide the real losses - the report says.

The partisans clarified that in the last week alone, 38 fighters left the positions of the 74th brigade, despite the fact that special groups are being formed in the enemy's rear to catch them. At the same time, the effective use of special units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces only increases panic among the occupiers.

"ATESH" appeals to the servicemen of the Russian occupation forces in the Pokrovsk direction: your command throws you to your death, and leaves the wounded to rot on the battlefield. Desertion is the only way to save your life!" - the movement urged.

Recall

ATESH agents from the 51st combined arms army of the Russian Federation report that the Russian command ordered to shoot female servicemen who refuse to go into battle in the Pokrovsk direction.

