Due to the threat from Russia: Finland purchased hundreds of jammers and drone detectors

Finland has purchased hundreds of drone jammers and detectors, part of strengthening the defense capabilities of countries on NATO's eastern flank after Russia's attack on Ukraine. This was reported by Reuters, informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that drones have been widely used in Ukraine since Russia's invasion in 2022, but the rush to build counter-drone capabilities in NATO intensified after about 20 presumably Russian drones entered Polish airspace in September and were shot down.

The Finnish Armed Forces have acquired hundreds of SkyWiper Omni Max jammers manufactured by the Lithuanian company NT Service. ...This is very important for the self-defense of troops. In other words, it prevents drones from flying over troops. - said Colonel Mano-Mikael Nokelainen.

According to him, the jammers, which create a protective dome hundreds of meters long to block drone control, video and navigation signals, will be deployed around critical infrastructure, such as military bases.

It is indicated that in addition to jammers, the Finnish military purchased Airfence handheld drone detectors and additional Smash rifle sights, which facilitate targeting and shooting down drones.

Recall

In recent months, at least ten European countries have recorded drone incursions into their airspace, raising concerns and leading to increased security measures. Romania, Poland, Denmark, Finland, Norway, France, Germany, Lithuania, Estonia, and Belgium have witnessed these incidents, some of which are linked to Russia.

