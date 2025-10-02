Due to Russian attacks, there are power outages in several regions, with restrictions in some areas - energy workers

As a result of enemy attacks on energy facilities, consumers in several regions are without power, the most difficult situation is in Chernihiv and Sumy regions. In some regions, electricity consumption restrictions are in effect, while electricity consumption shows a tendency to increase, so you should not turn on several powerful electrical appliances simultaneously from 10:00 to 22:00, reported NEC "Ukrenergo" and the Ministry of Energy on Thursday, writes UNN.

Consequences of shelling

"As a result of attacks by enemy attack UAVs - as of morning, consumers in several regions are without power. The most difficult situation is in Sumy and Chernihiv regions," the report says.

Energy workers, as indicated, are doing everything possible to restore damaged equipment as soon as possible.

"Emergency recovery work has already begun. The priority is to power critical infrastructure and communal and household consumers," the NEC stated.

As of October 2, electricity consumption restrictions are in effect in some regions - noted the Ministry of Energy.

Consumption

"Electricity consumption shows a tendency to increase. Today, October 2, as of 9:30, it was 2.1% higher than at the same time the previous day," the report says.

The reason given was cloudy weather with precipitation almost throughout Ukraine, as well as a significant decrease in temperature in most regions. "This leads to low efficiency of household solar power plants and a corresponding increase in energy consumption from the general grid," Ukrenergo explained.

Yesterday, October 1, the daily maximum consumption in the evening was 1.4% lower than the maximum of the previous day.

"Today, there is still a need for economical electricity consumption. Please do not turn on several powerful electrical appliances simultaneously between 10:00 and 22:00," the NEC emphasized.

In Chernihiv, the situation with electricity is still difficult after Russian strikes, schools are switching to distance learning