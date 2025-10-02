$41.220.08
Zelenskyy in Denmark: Ukraine proposes a European "Drone Wall" that should exist throughout Europe, not just in one country
07:38 AM • 10505 views
Odesa was completely flooded during the bad weather: a commission was created to investigate the causes of the tragedy
06:36 AM • 15042 views
Russian missile modernization outpaces Ukrainian Patriot defense system - Financial Times
05:53 AM • 14806 views
US to provide Ukraine with intelligence for deep strikes inside Russia - WSJ
05:30 AM • 24768 views
"Dynamo" - "Crystal Palace", "Aberdeen" - "Shakhtar": Ukrainian clubs start in the Conference LeaguePhoto
October 2, 03:16 AM • 16725 views
EU prepares tougher sanctions against Russia - Von der Leyen
October 1, 11:57 PM • 19160 views
Defense Forces cut through the "Dobropillia salient" and advanced up to 1400 m - SyrskyiPhoto
October 1, 05:21 PM • 36900 views
Chernihiv region introduces hourly power outage schedules
Exclusive
October 1, 03:19 PM • 50009 views
Anti-Corruption or Commercial Bureau? Why NABU cases turn into business disputes
Exclusive
October 1, 02:16 PM • 30326 views
"They will be unable to react quickly enough to any escalation and to problems": political scientist assessed how the US shutdown could affect Ukraine
Due to Russian attacks, there are power outages in several regions, with restrictions in some areas - energy workers

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1106 views

As a result of enemy attacks on energy facilities, consumers in several regions have been de-energized, with the most difficult situation in Chernihiv and Sumy regions. Electricity consumption is increasing, so do not switch on several powerful electrical appliances simultaneously from 10:00 to 22:00.

Due to Russian attacks, there are power outages in several regions, with restrictions in some areas - energy workers

As a result of enemy attacks on energy facilities, consumers in several regions are without power, the most difficult situation is in Chernihiv and Sumy regions. In some regions, electricity consumption restrictions are in effect, while electricity consumption shows a tendency to increase, so you should not turn on several powerful electrical appliances simultaneously from 10:00 to 22:00, reported NEC "Ukrenergo" and the Ministry of Energy on Thursday, writes UNN.

Consequences of shelling

"As a result of attacks by enemy attack UAVs - as of morning, consumers in several regions are without power. The most difficult situation is in Sumy and Chernihiv regions," the report says.

Energy workers, as indicated, are doing everything possible to restore damaged equipment as soon as possible.

"Emergency recovery work has already begun. The priority is to power critical infrastructure and communal and household consumers," the NEC stated.

As of October 2, electricity consumption restrictions are in effect in some regions

- noted the Ministry of Energy.

Consumption

"Electricity consumption shows a tendency to increase. Today, October 2, as of 9:30, it was 2.1% higher than at the same time the previous day," the report says.

The reason given was cloudy weather with precipitation almost throughout Ukraine, as well as a significant decrease in temperature in most regions. "This leads to low efficiency of household solar power plants and a corresponding increase in energy consumption from the general grid," Ukrenergo explained.

Yesterday, October 1, the daily maximum consumption in the evening was 1.4% lower than the maximum of the previous day.

"Today, there is still a need for economical electricity consumption. Please do not turn on several powerful electrical appliances simultaneously between 10:00 and 22:00," the NEC emphasized.

Julia Shramko

