In Chernihiv, the situation with electricity is still difficult after Russian strikes, schools are switching to distance learning

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1170 views

In Chernihiv, after the introduction of electricity outage schedules, 7 invincibility points have been deployed, and another 15 will be opened by the end of the day. Schools are switching to distance learning, and kindergartens will not be open on October 2.

In Chernihiv, the situation with electricity is still difficult after Russian strikes, schools are switching to distance learning

In Chernihiv, as a result of the Russian Federation army's strikes on energy facilities and the introduction of electricity outage schedules, the situation with electricity supply is difficult. Invincibility points are being deployed, and schools are being switched to distance learning until the end of the week, said Dmytro Bryzhynskyi, head of the Chernihiv MVA, on Thursday in Telegram, writes UNN.

The situation in the power grids remains difficult. Energy workers continue to work on restoring electricity supply.

- Bryzhynskyi wrote.

Invincibility points are being deployed in the city, where residents will be able to charge their phones, warm up, and get water in case the situation worsens. Currently, 7 invincibility points have already been deployed. Another 15 invincibility points will be deployed by the end of the day.

According to Bryzhynskyi, as of the evening of October 1, regarding the water supply situation, the facilities of KP "Chernihivvodokanal" partially operated from autonomous power sources. All sewage pumping stations were launched, and wastewater pumping was carried out in normal mode. The pressure in the water supply system was satisfactory, and individual pumping stations also operated from alternative sources.

As reported by the Chernihiv City Council, as a result of yesterday's enemy attack on energy facilities and the blackout of Chernihiv, most of the city's boiler houses of JSC "Oblteplokomunenergo" were stopped. The company's operational personnel restarted six boiler houses yesterday in those areas where electricity supply was restored. With the restoration of power supply, specialists are connecting the remaining boiler houses. Accordingly, the hot water supply service for residents is gradually being restored, the mayor's office indicated. "All efforts are aimed at stabilizing the situation and ensuring hot water supply," the company emphasizes.

According to the head of the MVA, "schools are switching to distance learning until the end of this week." Kindergartens will not work only on October 2 "to adapt to the power outage schedules."

Addition

From 8:00 PM on October 1, a schedule of hourly power outages was introduced in Chernihiv region. This happened due to an enemy strike on important energy facilities, which led to the disconnection of 307 thousand consumers.

Julia Shramko

SocietyWar in UkraineEducation
Electricity
Chernihiv