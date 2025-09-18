Drunk TCC employee who caused a series of accidents in Ternopil was served with a notice of suspicion

In Ternopil, a 31-year-old employee of the Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center was notified of suspicion after he caused a series of accidents while intoxicated. This was reported by the National Police of Ukraine in Ternopil Oblast, writes UNN.

Details

The driver in Ternopil, who caused several accidents on September 17 while intoxicated and turned out to be an employee of the TCC, was notified of suspicion.

When the police tried to stop the offender, the man began to flee in the direction of Ternopil. During the pursuit, he created emergency situations, caused accidents involving service vehicles, a truck and an Audi, and also ran over a police officer.

The Drager gas analyzer showed 1.13 ppm of alcohol in the driver's blood. The police detained the man in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

Investigators of the Ternopil district police department notified the man of suspicion under part 2 of article 342 (resistance to a law enforcement officer) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - the law enforcement officers said in a statement.

Administrative protocols have already been drawn up against the defendant for violating traffic rules, driving while intoxicated, and leaving the scene of an accident. In addition, investigators of the Ternopil district police department announced suspicion for resisting a law enforcement officer. Currently, the issue of announcing suspicions for threatening or using violence against a police officer and violating traffic safety rules while intoxicated is being resolved.

Investigators plan to petition for a pre-trial detention measure in the form of detention.

Recall

On September 17, a 31-year-old employee of the TCC and SP in Ternopil, while intoxicated, caused a mass accident in which police cars and a police officer were injured.