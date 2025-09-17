14-year-old Kharkiv resident involved in a car accident while driving a family car, proceedings initiated - prosecutor's office

$41.180.06
Rada adopted the law on the military ombudsman: what is foreseen
Exclusive
September 17, 05:30 AM • 25711 views
Adoption Day: why thousands of Ukrainian teenagers are still waiting for a family
September 17, 02:27 AM • 28087 views
Ukraine's Defense Forces destroy the enemy: Syrskyi names Russia's losses for 2025Video
September 16, 04:50 PM • 84561 views
Trump's visit to Britain: program of events and what to expect
Exclusive
September 16, 03:22 PM • 104718 views
Epidemic season in Ukraine: a time when we remember that a nearby pharmacy is convenient
Exclusive
September 16, 02:08 PM • 51189 views
The Cabinet of Ministers extended the term of the official investigation into the temporarily suspended head of the State Aviation Service, Bilchuk, for another month – source
September 16, 10:17 AM • 61005 views
EU adopts recommendation on Ukrainians exiting temporary protection: what it entails
Exclusive
September 16, 10:07 AM • 98341 views
Economist on State Budget-2026: the question is not how to divide, but how to raise the funds that were "drawn"
Exclusive
September 16, 09:54 AM • 31269 views
Infant's body found in sewer in Kryvyi Rih
Exclusive
September 16, 09:19 AM • 63201 views
Investing in gemstones: Ukraine's experience through the prism of global trends
Publications
Exclusives
Russia's entire military logistics are under threat: "ATESH" paralyzed a railway hub near YekaterinburgPhotoSeptember 17, 03:14 AM • 27577 views
NATO ships conducted a special operation due to a suspicious Russian vessel off the coast of SwedenSeptember 17, 03:37 AM • 45483 views
Elections to the Verkhovna Rada may take place in the near future - MPSeptember 17, 04:55 AM • 33938 views
Over 300 companies in Ukraine generated billions in revenue despite NSDC sanctionsPhoto06:46 AM • 13453 views
Preparing a casserole: top incredibly delicious recipesPhoto08:16 AM • 30597 views
Ukrainian Football Cup: schedule of 1/16 final matches12:21 PM • 1170 views
Preparing a casserole: top incredibly delicious recipesPhoto08:16 AM • 30969 views
Trump's visit to Britain: program of events and what to expectSeptember 16, 04:50 PM • 84549 views
Epidemic season in Ukraine: a time when we remember that a nearby pharmacy is convenient
Exclusive
September 16, 03:22 PM • 104709 views
The enemy strikes logistics warehouses. What is known about the Shahed attack in Kyiv OblastSeptember 16, 12:55 PM • 55486 views
Coachella 2026 announced headliners: Bieber, Carpenter, Karol G, and AnymaSeptember 16, 02:15 PM • 32217 views
Police broke into Pivovarov's concert in New York and stopped the performanceVideoSeptember 16, 12:26 PM • 38012 views
Emmy Award: "Adolescence" star becomes youngest laureate in history. List of winnersPhotoSeptember 15, 08:11 AM • 67716 views
Shares of Labubu maker fall most since April: what's the reasonSeptember 15, 07:06 AM • 65425 views
World record set in Romania with a 2.7 km long tablePhotoSeptember 14, 09:45 AM • 69770 views
14-year-old Kharkiv resident involved in a car accident while driving a family car, proceedings initiated - prosecutor's office

Kyiv • UNN

 • 680 views

A 14-year-old Kharkiv resident, driving a family car, lost control and collided with another vehicle. A report has been filed against the mother, and information about malicious non-fulfillment of parental duties has been entered into the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations.

14-year-old Kharkiv resident involved in a car accident while driving a family car, proceedings initiated - prosecutor's office

In Kharkiv, a minor young man driving a family car was involved in an accident; an administrative protocol was drawn up against the 14-year-old boy's mother, and a criminal case was also opened, the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office reported on Wednesday, writes UNN.

Details

"Videos are circulating on social media showing a 14-year-old Kharkiv resident driving a car and demonstrating a reckless driving style. On September 16, 2025, while driving a car belonging to his family, the minor lost control and collided with another vehicle," the prosecutor's office reported.

The prosecutor's office emphasized that his actions contradict the requirements of the law, as he has not reached the age at which driving is permitted. They added that such a violation poses a real threat to the life and health of the minor himself and the safety of other road users.

"Law enforcement officers drew up a protocol against the minor's mother under Part 3 of Article 184 of the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses. In addition, information was entered into the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations under Article 166 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (malicious non-fulfillment of duties regarding child care)," the prosecutor's office noted.

In the Rivne region, a minor motorcyclist caused an accident: a three-year-old child is among the victims04.06.24, 21:30 • 24734 views

Julia Shramko

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Kharkiv