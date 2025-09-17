14-year-old Kharkiv resident involved in a car accident while driving a family car, proceedings initiated - prosecutor's office

In Kharkiv, a minor young man driving a family car was involved in an accident; an administrative protocol was drawn up against the 14-year-old boy's mother, and a criminal case was also opened, the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office reported on Wednesday, writes UNN.

Details

"Videos are circulating on social media showing a 14-year-old Kharkiv resident driving a car and demonstrating a reckless driving style. On September 16, 2025, while driving a car belonging to his family, the minor lost control and collided with another vehicle," the prosecutor's office reported.

The prosecutor's office emphasized that his actions contradict the requirements of the law, as he has not reached the age at which driving is permitted. They added that such a violation poses a real threat to the life and health of the minor himself and the safety of other road users.

"Law enforcement officers drew up a protocol against the minor's mother under Part 3 of Article 184 of the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses. In addition, information was entered into the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations under Article 166 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (malicious non-fulfillment of duties regarding child care)," the prosecutor's office noted.

