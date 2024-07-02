Drugs were supplied under the guise of cosmetics: drug trafficking from Europe exposed
Kyiv • UNN
The drug traffickers disguised cocaine, ecstasy and hashish as cosmetics, earning over a million hryvnias in monthly income until law enforcement officers stopped their activities. Seven detainees were served suspicion notices
Law enforcement officers eliminated the activities of a drug trafficking group that disguised cocaine, ecstasy and hashish as cosmetics. The dealers received monthly income of over one million hryvnias. Seven detainees were served suspicion notices. UNN reports this with reference to the press service of the National Police.
Details
According to law enforcement, the drug business was organized by a 33-year-old Kyiv resident who now lives abroad and supplied drugs from there. He involved six other participants in the illegal activity.
Drugs and psychotropics were disguised in household chemicals and cosmetics.
In March last year, law enforcement officers conducted the first stage of the special operation and detained three suspects, seizing cocaine worth one million hryvnias. Subsequently, police documented the activities of four other people involved in drug trafficking.
On June 29, law enforcement officers conducted 10 simultaneous authorized searches in Kyiv at the defendants' residences and in their cars: investigators seized more than 80 grams of cocaine, 50 grams of methamphetamine, 100 MDMA pills, electronic scales, devices for packaging drugs under the guise of cosmetics, money in national and foreign currency, packaging materials, and "draft" records.
The estimated value of the seized "goods" at black market prices is over UAH 3.5 million. The physical evidence was sent for examination
Four members of the group were detained in accordance with Article 208 of the CPC of Ukraine. They were served a notice of suspicion of selling drugs by a group of persons (Part 2 of Art. 307 of the Criminal Code). In addition, the indictment against one of the suspects is already being considered by the Obolonskyi District Court of Kyiv under a similar article.
They face up to 10 years in prison with confiscation of property. The police are identifying all persons involved in the supply of drugs from Europe to Ukraine.
Drugs worth UAH 4 million were seized: four cocaine dealers were exposed in Kiev26.06.24, 15:59 • 20244 views