Strike drones are not able to completely replace people in the war, said Kyrylo Budanov, head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry, in an interview with CBC News, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that Budanov is "credited" with increasing the capacity of Ukrainian drones. He reportedly organized more than 100 UAV strikes on Russian territory and parts of Ukraine occupied by Russia.

However, according to Budanov, drones will never replace the military.

"Drones will never replace ground troops. This is just a way to support them," Budanov said.

He added that a drone can be used to inflict casualties on the enemy, but "until a soldier comes and plants a flag, like in the Middle Ages, nothing will change.

Addendum

According to the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov, more than a million FVP droneswill be produced this year, in addition to other types of UAVs.

