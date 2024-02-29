Drones will never replace people on the battlefield - Budanov

$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 31264 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 115874 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 73208 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 281493 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 238480 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 192848 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 231835 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 251741 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 157759 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372190 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 88997 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 111699 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 78046 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 70940 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 47444 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 49600 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 115874 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 281493 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 215228 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 238480 views
Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 21079 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 29098 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 28946 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 72418 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 79509 views
Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Drones will never replace people on the battlefield - Budanov

Kyiv • UNN

 • 26448 views

According to the head of Ukrainian intelligence, drones will never be able to completely replace soldiers on the battlefield and will only support ground troops.

Drones will never replace people on the battlefield - Budanov

Strike drones are not able to completely replace people in the war, said Kyrylo Budanov, head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry, in an interview with CBC News, according to UNN

Details 

It is noted that Budanov is "credited" with increasing the capacity of Ukrainian drones. He reportedly organized more than 100 UAV strikes on Russian territory and parts of Ukraine occupied by Russia. 

However, according to Budanov, drones will never replace the military. 

"Drones will never replace ground troops. This is just a way to support them," Budanov said. 

He added that a drone can be used to inflict casualties on the enemy, but  "until a soldier comes and plants a flag, like in the Middle Ages, nothing will change.

Addendum 

According to the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov, more than a million FVP droneswill be produced this year, in addition to other types of UAVs. 

Budanov assures that Ukraine will never agree to "freeze" the war29.02.24, 10:54 • 25166 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
Mikhail Fedorov
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
Kirill Budanov
Ukraine
