The Kremlin would like to "freeze" the war in Ukraine so that Kyiv would recognize the territory captured by the Nazis as Russian, but this "will never happen," assured the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry, Kirill Budanov, in an interview with CBC News, reports UNN.

Details

"The Russians would be very happy to freeze everything as it is now," Budanov said when asked what Russia is currently considering.

"For us to recognize the territory they seized as Russian. And they would celebrate their victory - this will never happen," Budanov emphasized.

Earlier, Reuters reported that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin had proposed a "ceasefire in Ukraine"to freeze the war, which the United States rejected after contacts between mediators.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that there is no pressure from Ukrainian partners to stop protecting Ukraine. The allies are not yet officially ready to give appropriate signals.