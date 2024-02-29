Budanov assures that Ukraine will never agree to "freeze" the war

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 29847 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 109546 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 70008 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 274033 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 233370 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 191179 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 230742 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 251510 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 157511 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372120 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+18°
3m/s
38%
Popular news

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 86186 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 108414 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 74384 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 67241 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 42268 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 44133 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 109551 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 274038 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 212714 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 233373 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 19990 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 28141 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 28076 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 68568 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 75718 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Budanov assures that Ukraine will never agree to "freeze" the war

Kyiv • UNN

 • 25166 views

Intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov says Ukraine will never agree to recognize Russia's control over the seized territories and freeze the war.

Budanov assures that Ukraine will never agree to "freeze" the war

The Kremlin would like to "freeze" the war in Ukraine so that Kyiv would recognize the territory captured by the Nazis as Russian, but this "will never happen," assured the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry, Kirill Budanov, in an interview with CBC News, reports UNN

Details 

"The Russians would be very happy to freeze everything as it is now," Budanov said when asked what Russia is currently considering. 

"For us to recognize the territory they seized as Russian. And they would celebrate their victory - this will never happen," Budanov emphasized. 

Earlier, Reuters reported that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin had proposed a "ceasefire in Ukraine"to freeze the war, which the United States rejected after contacts between mediators. 

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that there is no pressure from Ukrainian partners to stop protecting Ukraine. The allies are not yet officially ready to give appropriate signals.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

WarPolitics
Kirill Budanov
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Brent
$65.29
Bitcoin
$82,901.80
S&P 500
$5,168.48
Tesla
$242.05
Газ TTF
$36.23
Золото
$3,040.51
Ethereum
$1,799.02