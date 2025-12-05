Drones attacked a seaport in Russia's Temryuk: fuel tanks are burning - media

On the night of Friday, December 5, drones attacked the city of Temryuk in Russia's Krasnodar Krai. This was reported by UNN with reference to local public pages.

Details

It is noted that, presumably, drones are attacking the local seaport.

Krasnodar Krai, attack on the seaport in Temryuk, a fire is recorded at the facility - one of the messages says.

In addition, it is indicated that as a result of the attack, fuel tanks caught fire.

Reference

Temryuk Commercial Seaport provides services for transshipment of general, liquid (liquefied hydrocarbon gases and chemical cargoes), bulk and loose cargoes.

The port is connected to the Russian railway network via the North Caucasian Railway main line.

Recall

In late November, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the successful strike on the Afipsky oil refinery in Russia's Krasnodar Krai.

Chemical plant in Krasnodar Krai halted operations after night drone attack