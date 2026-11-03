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Drones are attacking Moscow; more than 18 explosions were heard in the Russian capital’s area – ATESH

Kyiv • UNN

 • 880 views

On the night of November 3, drones attacked Moscow and the region; air defense was operating. Temporary restrictions were introduced at the airports.

Drones are attacking Moscow; more than 18 explosions were heard in the Russian capital’s area – ATESH

During the night of November 3, Moscow and the Moscow region came under a drone attack. According to reports from agents of the "ATESH" partisan movement, more than 18 explosions were heard in the area of the Russian capital, and air defenses were active, UNN writes.

Details

Information about the explosions was disseminated by the "ATESH" movement, citing its agents. There is currently no independent confirmation of the number of explosions.

Meanwhile, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin reported the destruction of drones flying toward the capital. According to him, emergency services were working at the sites where debris fell.

Restrictions were imposed at Moscow airports

Earlier, reports emerged of temporary restrictions on the operation of the capital's airports due to the drone threat. In particular, restrictions on the reception and departure of aircraft were imposed at Domodedovo, Vnukovo, and Zhukovsky airports.

Information about possible destruction, casualties, and the consequences of the nighttime attack is being уточнено.

Operations at three Moscow airports restricted amid the threat of drone attacks25.10.26, 22:08 • 5186 views

Stepan Haftko

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