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Operations at three Moscow airports restricted amid the threat of drone attacks

Kyiv • UNN

 • 740 views

The acceptance and departure of flights at Vnukovo, Domodedovo and Zhukovsky airports have been restricted. The official reason was not specified, but the measures are linked to UAVs.

Operations at three Moscow airports restricted amid the threat of drone attacks

Temporary restrictions have been introduced in the Russian capital on the arrival and departure of aircraft at three airports—Vnukovo, Domodedovo, and Zhukovsky. The restrictions may be related to the threat of drone attacks. Russia’s Federal Air Transport Agency reported this, UNN writes.

Details

The Russian agency explained that the restrictions were necessary to ensure flight safety. At the same time, the official reason for their introduction was not specified.

Similar measures have been introduced at Moscow airports repeatedly in recent days amid reports of UAV attacks on Russia’s capital region.

Moscow has been repeatedly attacked by drones

In particular, on October 23, the Russian authorities restricted operations at all four Moscow airports due to the threat of drones.

At Moscow-City, a tower housing several Russian ministries was evacuated due to a drone attack23.10.26, 16:33 • 5903 views

At that time, an air raid alert was announced at Sheremetyevo Airport, and passengers were evacuated to shelters. Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin reported that drones had been shot down as they approached the city.

Due to the restrictions, airlines delayed and canceled flights, while some aircraft were diverted to other airports.

There is currently no confirmed information about a new drone attack that could have caused the latest restrictions.

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Stepan Haftko

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