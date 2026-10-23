At Moscow-City, a tower housing several Russian ministries was evacuated due to a drone attack

In the business center of the Russian capital, Moscow City, the IQ-kvartal tower, which houses several ministries, was evacuated, UNN reports, citing Astra.

Details

The evacuation is taking place against the backdrop of a UAV attack on the capital of the Russian Federation.

The IQ-kvartal houses several government agencies, including the Russian Ministry of Economic Development, the Ministry of Industry and Trade, the Ministry of Digital Development, and Rosstandart.

All four Moscow airports suspended operations due to an air raid alert

In addition

According to Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin, at least 17 drones were allegedly shot down while approaching the Russian capital over the past few hours.