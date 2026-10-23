All four Moscow airports suspended operations due to an air raid alert

All four Moscow airports have suspended operations. An air raid alert was declared at Sheremetyevo, and the evacuation of passengers and staff began, UNN reports, citing Russian media.

Details

Sheremetyevo, Domodedovo, Vnukovo, and Zhukovsky airports have suspended the arrival and departure of aircraft, the Russian Federal Air Transport Agency reported.

An air raid alert was also declared at Sheremetyevo. Passengers were asked to proceed to the nearest safe areas and shelters.

In addition

Moscow City Hall reported a drone attack on the capital of the Russian Federation, as well as drones being shot down.

FP-1 drones struck the "VKontakte" data center and Russian oil facilities