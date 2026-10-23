$45.050.0350.440.13
ukenru
12:45 PM • 8888 views
Around ten data centers were damaged in Kyiv in September — Koretskyi
12:30 PM • 10226 views
All four Moscow airports suspended operations due to an air raid alert
12:22 PM • 11569 views
Shelters in schools and kindergartens are no longer for everyone: who will be allowed to take shelter from shelling
12:05 PM • 7408 views
Ukraine and Russia exchanged prisoners: 270 defenders returned homePhotoVideo
11:02 AM • 11255 views
Ukraine Wants to Move Customs Checks to EU Countries Amid Threat of Russian Drones - FT
Exclusive
10:30 AM • 17043 views
Ukraine's economy is approaching a critical threshold: experts warn that reducing employee deferments will intensify the decline
10:04 AM • 11200 views
Talks between Russia, US and Ukraine are planned in Abu Dhabi in the first half of November - Kremlin
09:43 AM • 11142 views
Zelenskyy approved the tax on parcels worth up to €150 - when to expect prices to rise
08:59 AM • 11863 views
Starlink restrictions for Ukraine have not been lifted yet – “Flash”
October 23, 07:59 AM • 13956 views
Half a million Ukrainians without power due to Russian attacks; emergency outages in Kyiv and a number of regions
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+14°
2.9m/s
79%
755mm
Popular news
Russia attacked several regions of Ukraine overnight; there are wounded people, fires, and damaged housesOctober 23, 04:11 AM • 19802 views
Megan Fox is "not bothered" by her ex MGK's romance with Dakota JohnsonOctober 23, 05:49 AM • 21408 views
AI agents were left alone without any tasks - the result stunned researchersOctober 23, 07:09 AM • 16222 views
The law on the safety of employees at work has returned to the 2023 version despite lengthy revision - Federation of Trade UnionsOctober 23, 07:39 AM • 21432 views
Two weeks without court hearings: who and why is delaying the consideration of the case concerning medical negligence by Odrex doctors?October 23, 07:42 AM • 20752 views
Publications
Shelters in schools and kindergartens are no longer for everyone: who will be allowed to take shelter from shelling12:22 PM • 11570 views
Ukraine's economy is approaching a critical threshold: experts warn that reducing employee deferments will intensify the decline
Exclusive
10:30 AM • 17043 views
Two weeks without court hearings: who and why is delaying the consideration of the case concerning medical negligence by Odrex doctors?October 23, 07:42 AM • 20939 views
The law on the safety of employees at work has returned to the 2023 version despite lengthy revision - Federation of Trade UnionsOctober 23, 07:39 AM • 21613 views
Will loans be wiped out and money disappear from accounts: what will happen if Ukraine destroys Russian banks’ data centers?
Exclusive
October 23, 05:40 AM • 25532 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Elon Musk
Xi Jinping
Ursula von der Leyen
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Donetsk Oblast
Crimea
Advertisement
UNN Lite
A Finnish 24-hour puppy show has attracted millions of viewers and become a television hitPhoto01:50 PM • 920 views
Meghan Markle reacted to the investigation into her father — what he is suspected of01:49 PM • 1024 views
"He came in the evening and waited in the downpour" — around the world, customers lined up to buy the first foldable iPhone01:12 PM • 3092 views
Jenna Ortega made a shocking statement about her career ahead of the new season of "Wednesday"Video11:40 AM • 5906 views
AI agents were left alone without any tasks - the result stunned researchersOctober 23, 07:09 AM • 16380 views
Actual
Starlink
Social network
Technology
Diia (service)
Series

All four Moscow airports suspended operations due to an air raid alert

Kyiv • UNN

 • 10220 views

Moscow's Sheremetyevo, Domodedovo, Vnukovo and Zhukovsky airports suspended aircraft arrivals and departures. An alert and evacuation were announced at Sheremetyevo.

All four Moscow airports suspended operations due to an air raid alert

All four Moscow airports have suspended operations. An air raid alert was declared at Sheremetyevo, and the evacuation of passengers and staff began, UNN reports, citing Russian media.

Details

Sheremetyevo, Domodedovo, Vnukovo, and Zhukovsky airports have suspended the arrival and departure of aircraft, the Russian Federal Air Transport Agency reported.

An air raid alert was also declared at Sheremetyevo. Passengers were asked to proceed to the nearest safe areas and shelters.

In addition

Moscow City Hall reported a drone attack on the capital of the Russian Federation, as well as drones being shot down.

FP-1 drones struck the "VKontakte" data center and Russian oil facilities18.10.26, 15:48 • 17197 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in UkraineNews of the World
Evacuation
Air raid alert