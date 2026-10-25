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Putin’s residence in Valdai has been surrounded by a second ring of air defenses — the number of positions has exceeded 50

Kyiv • UNN

 • 118 views

More than 50 air defense positions have been identified within a 50-kilometer radius of Putin’s residence. In October alone, 15 new towers appeared on the Ukrainian side.

Putin’s residence in Valdai has been surrounded by a second ring of air defenses — the number of positions has exceeded 50

A second air defense ring has been built around the residence of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in Valdai. There are already more than 50 air defense positions within a 50-kilometer radius of the estate. The Moscow Times reports this, citing satellite imagery, writes UNN.

Details

In October alone, more than 15 new towers for deploying Pantsir or Tor anti-aircraft systems appeared south of the residence, on the side facing Ukraine.

Since April, the number of air defense positions around the estate has doubled. For comparison, in Moscow and the Moscow region, where more than 20 million people live, only approximately twice as many such positions were built after the start of the full-scale invasion.

The Kremlin strengthens security around the residence

At the end of December 2025, Russia accused Ukraine of allegedly attacking Putin's residence with 91 drones. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called these claims fake.

Russia has surrounded the Shahed factory in Tatarstan with powerful air defenses modeled on Putin’s residence22.10.26, 06:16 • 6826 views

After this, the Russian authorities began strengthening security at the site. In particular, in the summer, anti-drone nets began to be installed over the road leading to the residence.

According to journalistic investigations, Putin and his close associates had regularly used the residence in the past, but recently may have stopped traveling there due to concerns for their own safety.

Putin has once again canceled his annual address to the Federal Assembly despite the requirements of the Constitution of the Russian Federation25.10.26, 18:53 • 426 views

Stepan Haftko

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