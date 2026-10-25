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Putin has once again canceled his annual address to the Federal Assembly despite the requirements of the Constitution of the Russian Federation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 486 views

Peskov said that Putin will not address the Federal Assembly in 2026. In 2025, the Russian president also skipped the address.

Putin has once again canceled his annual address to the Federal Assembly despite the requirements of the Constitution of the Russian Federation

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin does not plan to deliver his annual address to the Federal Assembly in 2026. This is the second year in a row that the Kremlin chief has skipped the address required by Russia's Constitution. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said this, UNN reports.

Details

According to Peskov, Putin does not intend to address the Russian parliament by the end of the year. At the same time, the spokesman did not explain why the head of state is once again declining to deliver the traditional address.

He will deliver the address to the Federal Assembly when he considers it appropriate

– Peskov said.

The Constitution requires an annual address, but Putin decided otherwise

Putin last delivered an address on February 29, 2024, shortly before the presidential election, after which he began his fifth term. In 2025, he also ignored this procedure.

At the same time, Article 84 of the Constitution of the Russian Federation expressly provides for the president's annual address to the Federal Assembly on the situation in the country and the main directions of domestic and foreign policy.

Putin had previously skipped such addresses in 2017 and 2022. In particular, in 2022, when Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the traditional address was also not delivered.

Trump and Putin may meet in China, while talks on Ukraine are being prepared for the coming weeks25.10.26, 18:41 • 4768 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
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