Trump and Putin may meet in China, while talks on Ukraine are being prepared for the coming weeks

U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian leader Vladimir Putin may hold a bilateral meeting during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Shenzhen, China. At the same time, Washington is working to organize trilateral talks involving Ukraine, the United States, and Russia. Reuters and DW report this, citing officials' statements, UNN writes.

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Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the possibility of a meeting between Trump and Putin remains on the agenda. The APEC summit is scheduled for November 18–19, but no final agreements have yet been reached on separate talks between the two presidents.

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Moscow is also considering the possibility of a trilateral meeting involving Chinese leader Xi Jinping. According to Putin’s aide Yuri Ushakov, preparations for such contact have already begun, although the parties have not yet agreed on a separate meeting between the U.S. and Russian presidents.

Ukraine, the United States, and Russia are preparing for a new round of talks

At the same time, preparations are underway for talks on ending the Russian-Ukrainian war. According to Reuters, the next meeting of delegations from the three countries could take place in Abu Dhabi or Switzerland in the coming weeks.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy previously confirmed that Kyiv supports holding trilateral talks at the team level in the first half of November. The Ukrainian side is ready to meet earlier, but the talks also depend on Russia’s position.

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