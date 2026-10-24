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I don’t play games with Trump: Zelenskyy explained the difference between him and Putin

Kyiv • UNN

 • 170 views

Volodymyr Zelenskyy described Donald Trump’s relationship with Putin as quite good. He assured that he does not play political games with Trump.

I don’t play games with Trump: Zelenskyy explained the difference between him and Putin

U.S. President Donald Trump has friendly relations with Russian dictator vladimir putin. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this in an interview with ABC News, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, this position is a personal decision of the head of the White House.

It is his personal decision whether to be friends with putin or not. ... I think they have quite good relations

- the head of state said.

At the same time, he noted that "we will never engage in political theater in our relations with the Americans."

They should know our attitude, and we respect the Americans' attitude toward us. This is the shorter path to one another. It is truly how friends behave, like in a family. You have to be honest, not play games. I do not play games with Trump. That is the difference between putin and me. I do not play any games with him. I am straightforward and honest. That's all

- Zelenskyy admitted.

We remind you

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine is ready to hold trilateral talks with the United States and russia "any day, even tomorrow."

Ukraine is ready for talks at the G20 summit but has not yet received any signals from the United States, Zelenskyy says22.10.26, 23:13 • 3608 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

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