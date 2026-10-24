I don’t play games with Trump: Zelenskyy explained the difference between him and Putin

U.S. President Donald Trump has friendly relations with Russian dictator vladimir putin. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this in an interview with ABC News, UNN reports.

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According to him, this position is a personal decision of the head of the White House.

It is his personal decision whether to be friends with putin or not. ... I think they have quite good relations - the head of state said.

At the same time, he noted that "we will never engage in political theater in our relations with the Americans."

They should know our attitude, and we respect the Americans' attitude toward us. This is the shorter path to one another. It is truly how friends behave, like in a family. You have to be honest, not play games. I do not play games with Trump. That is the difference between putin and me. I do not play any games with him. I am straightforward and honest. That's all - Zelenskyy admitted.

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