Ukraine is ready for talks at the G20 summit but has not yet received any signals from the United States, Zelenskyy says

Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Office of the President

The United States can influence Russia and achieve a cessation of hostilities. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this on October 22, answering journalists’ questions, UNN reports.

Ukraine itself, he said, is ready to participate in talks during the G20 summit in Florida if it receives an invitation from U.S. President Donald Trump.

Details

The Ukrainian leader stressed that official Kyiv is counting on Washington’s mediation in the process of ending the war. The top priority should be to end the hot phase of the hostilities, after which the parties will be able to move on to discussing security guarantees and other conditions for a peaceful settlement.

We hope that the United States will be able to pressure Russia to end the hot phase of the war, at least achieve a ceasefire, and stop the killings — the President said.

Zelenskyy also commented on the possibility of holding talks involving Ukraine and the United States during the G20 summit, which is scheduled for December 2026 in Florida. The head of state stressed that Kyiv does not rule out participating in such a format if the U.S. side officially proposes the initiative. According to him, the summit could become a platform for discussing ways to end the war through the mediation of U.S. President Donald Trump or American negotiators.

At the same time, Zelenskyy clarified that Ukraine has not yet received an official invitation to such talks.

So far, we have not received such a signal. We are counting on it — the Head of State noted.

Putin confirmed Russia's readiness to resume trilateral negotiations "to reach a peace agreement"

Context

On October 22, the media reported that Donald Trump expects to secure the signing of a peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia during the December G20 summit in Florida. According to media reports, the U.S. president is interested in organizing a meeting between Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Vladimir Putin to reach agreements on ending the war.

However, there is currently no official confirmation that such a meeting will take place or that a peace agreement has been coordinated. The Ukrainian side emphasizes the need for a ceasefire as the first step toward further negotiations on security guarantees and lasting peace.