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Putin confirmed Russia's readiness to resume trilateral negotiations "to reach a peace agreement"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 264 views

Putin said that Russia is ready to resume negotiations with Ukraine and the United States to conclude a peace agreement. The format may be restored in November.

Putin confirmed Russia's readiness to resume trilateral negotiations "to reach a peace agreement"
Vladimir Putin

Russia is ready to resume trilateral contacts with Ukraine to reach a final peace agreement, rather than to end the hostilities. Russian dictator Vladimir Putin stated this, UNN reports, citing Russian media.

"The aim of the new trilateral talks will be to reach agreements on ensuring the security of Russia and Ukraine in the future," Putin said.

According to him, Russia will see how the situation regarding the issue of a settlement in Ukraine develops in the coming days.

Russia supports a trilateral meeting with the United States and Ukraine: Zelenskyy named possible dates for the talks21.10.26, 22:04 • 11393 views

Additionally

In addition, Putin traditionally made a number of cynical statements: 

  • "Russia does not want to fight with Ukraine; Kyiv wants to fight";
    • "The latest genetic studies show that Russians and Ukrainians are one people";
      • "The Russian Federation will resolve its tasks, and all the objectives of the special military operation will be achieved."

        To recall

        Earlier, Kremlin chief aide Yuri Ushakov stated following a meeting between Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and U.S. representative Steve Witkoff that Russia was ready to resume talks on Ukraine in a trilateral format—in the first ten days of November. 

        Antonina Tumanova

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