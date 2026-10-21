Russia supports a trilateral meeting with the United States and Ukraine: Zelenskyy named possible dates for the talks

Official Moscow expressed support for holding a trilateral meeting at the level of teams from Ukraine, the United States and the russian federation. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this while speaking with journalists on October 21, UNN reports.

Washington is currently proposing organizing the talks as soon as possible, while Kyiv hopes they will take place no later than early November.

Details

According to the Head of State, the Ukrainian side received information from its American partners following their meeting with representatives of russia in St. Petersburg. Zelenskyy noted that during the talks in Oslo on October 20, representatives of Ukraine, Europe and the United States discussed ways to bring peace closer, the possibility of holding a trilateral meeting at the leaders’ level, as well as issues concerning security guarantees and Ukraine’s postwar reconstruction.

The President emphasized that an important result of the American side’s subsequent contacts with russia was Moscow’s preliminary support for trilateral talks.

We received feedback that russia, as we understand from the briefing, supports a trilateral meeting at the level of our teams. The American side proposes doing this as soon as possible, and we support it — Zelenskyy said.

According to him, the main task of the future meeting will be to prepare the conditions for ending the war and organizing talks directly between the leaders of Ukraine, the United States and russia.

At the same time, there is still no final date for the talks. The Ukrainian side expects that the meeting will be organized in the near future.

I do not know what the final dates for this meeting will be. The agenda is, of course, to end the war, bring peace closer and prepare everything for a meeting at the leaders’ level — the Ukrainian leader noted.

He also added that the Ukrainian and American teams would continue contacts to coordinate the agenda. In his assessment, the talks could take place no later than early November, although this depends not only on Ukraine. The Head of State separately emphasized Kyiv’s readiness to support initiatives aimed at a ceasefire, particularly in the energy sector, as well as humanitarian measures, including the return of prisoners.

At the same time, the President cautioned against premature conclusions regarding russia’s readiness for genuine talks, recalling that Moscow had repeatedly changed its position on diplomatic meetings.

russia has said many times that it was ready for a meeting in one format or another, and then something changed or was canceled. We will see how it goes this time — Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

The Head of State summed up that the main task now is to begin the work of the negotiating teams as soon as possible and develop agreements that will help bring an end to the war closer.

Earlier

U.S. Special Envoy Jared Kushner reported encouraging progress following talks on Ukraine. He said there was a chance to lay the foundation for lasting peace.

We remind you

U.S. President’s Envoy Steve Witkoff met with kremlin head vladimir putin in St. Petersburg, russia.

According to a statement by kremlin aide yury ushakov following the meeting between putin and Witkoff, russia is ready to resume talks on Ukraine in a trilateral format—in the 10th days of November.