Russia supports a trilateral meeting with the United States and Ukraine: Zelenskyy named possible dates for the talks

$45.080.0850.530.00
ukenru
Exclusive
06:45 PM • 4748 views
Autogas in Ukraine is getting more expensive: what is the reason and what should drivers expect next
05:35 PM • 12087 views
When rain will come and when warm and dry weather is expected — forecasters have issued a three-day forecast
05:21 PM • 12448 views
The Verkhovna Rada Budget Committee recommended the draft 2027 State Budget for its first reading: what changes are proposed
05:11 PM • 10899 views
Witkoff called the talks in Oslo and St. Petersburg "constructive," but "a lot of important work lies ahead"
Exclusive
04:45 PM • 15996 views
From UAH 120,000 to nearly UAH 200,000: where and when Ukrainians will be able to buy the iPhone Duo
04:32 PM • 12052 views
Tomorrow, parts of Ukraine will be subject to blackout schedules — how many groups will be without electricity
03:29 PM • 14359 views
The Kremlin stated that "things are moving" toward the end of the war in Ukraine
02:51 PM • 15922 views
"Destructive force" of El Niño could cause record temperature rise in the Pacific Ocean - UN
01:59 PM • 16450 views
russia is ready to resume talks on Ukraine in a trilateral format in November — the Kremlin
01:45 PM • 25372 views
EU plans to spend over €200 billion in 2027: where the money will go and how much will be allocated to Ukraine
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+12°
0m/s
92%
759mm
Popular news
Starlink Restrictions for Ukraine: U.S. Congress Demands an Investigation into Musk’s ActionsVideoOctober 21, 09:30 AM • 24375 views
Witkoff met with Putin in St. Petersburg - initial statements include proposals to end the warOctober 21, 09:40 AM • 13714 views
Putin will study the proposals brought by Witkoff after his meeting with Zelenskyy, the Kremlin saysOctober 21, 10:58 AM • 16749 views
The meeting between Putin and Witkoff has ended in RussiaOctober 21, 12:16 PM • 13652 views
The influencer and creator of the popular game Stick Run died after an incident during a live broadcastPhoto03:11 PM • 14950 views
Publications
Autogas in Ukraine is getting more expensive: what is the reason and what should drivers expect next
Exclusive
06:45 PM • 4766 views
From UAH 120,000 to nearly UAH 200,000: where and when Ukrainians will be able to buy the iPhone Duo
Exclusive
04:45 PM • 16002 views
EU plans to spend over €200 billion in 2027: where the money will go and how much will be allocated to Ukraine01:45 PM • 25373 views
Russian oil refineries under attack by Ukrainian drones: how to intensify the crisis in the enemy’s oil refining industryPhoto
Exclusive
October 21, 05:35 AM • 57918 views
A New Path to Peace — What Zelenskyy Will Bring to Ukraine from the Talks in OsloOctober 20, 07:30 PM • 65325 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Steve Witkoff
Viktor Orbán
Andriy Pyshnyi
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Oslo
Norway
Poland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
France has launched an award for books written with AI03:42 PM • 10010 views
The influencer and creator of the popular game Stick Run died after an incident during a live broadcastPhoto03:11 PM • 14990 views
He listed his titles and achievements — Ronaldo secured a reduction in his punishment following the scandal in the Portugal national team02:39 PM • 10832 views
A British ship that sank more than 160 years ago has been found in the Gulf of FinlandPhotoOctober 21, 03:05 AM • 49813 views
Rihanna was furious over the disclosure of her music plans: A$AP Rocky revealed the consequencesOctober 21, 02:05 AM • 48256 views
Actual
Technology
ChatGPT
Heating
The Guardian
Financial Times

Russia supports a trilateral meeting with the United States and Ukraine: Zelenskyy named possible dates for the talks

Kyiv • UNN

 • 126 views

Zelenskyy reported Moscow’s preliminary support for trilateral talks between the Ukrainian, U.S. and Russian teams. Kyiv expects the meeting by the beginning of November.

Russia supports a trilateral meeting with the United States and Ukraine: Zelenskyy named possible dates for the talks

Official Moscow expressed support for holding a trilateral meeting at the level of teams from Ukraine, the United States and the russian federation. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this while speaking with journalists on October 21, UNN reports.

Washington is currently proposing organizing the talks as soon as possible, while Kyiv hopes they will take place no later than early November. 

Details

According to the Head of State, the Ukrainian side received information from its American partners following their meeting with representatives of russia in St. Petersburg. Zelenskyy noted that during the talks in Oslo on October 20, representatives of Ukraine, Europe and the United States discussed ways to bring peace closer, the possibility of holding a trilateral meeting at the leaders’ level, as well as issues concerning security guarantees and Ukraine’s postwar reconstruction.

The President emphasized that an important result of the American side’s subsequent contacts with russia was Moscow’s preliminary support for trilateral talks.

We received feedback that russia, as we understand from the briefing, supports a trilateral meeting at the level of our teams. The American side proposes doing this as soon as possible, and we support it 

— Zelenskyy said.

According to him, the main task of the future meeting will be to prepare the conditions for ending the war and organizing talks directly between the leaders of Ukraine, the United States and russia.

At the same time, there is still no final date for the talks. The Ukrainian side expects that the meeting will be organized in the near future.

I do not know what the final dates for this meeting will be. The agenda is, of course, to end the war, bring peace closer and prepare everything for a meeting at the leaders’ level 

— the Ukrainian leader noted. 

He also  added that the Ukrainian and American teams would continue contacts to coordinate the agenda. In his assessment, the talks could take place no later than early November, although this depends not only on Ukraine. The Head of State separately emphasized Kyiv’s readiness to support initiatives aimed at a ceasefire, particularly in the energy sector, as well as humanitarian measures, including the return of prisoners.

At the same time, the President cautioned against premature conclusions regarding russia’s readiness for genuine talks, recalling that Moscow had repeatedly changed its position on diplomatic meetings.

russia has said many times that it was ready for a meeting in one format or another, and then something changed or was canceled. We will see how it goes this time 

— Volodymyr Zelenskyy said. 

The Head of State summed up that the main task now is to begin the work of the negotiating teams as soon as possible and develop agreements that will help bring an end to the war closer.

Earlier

U.S. Special Envoy Jared Kushner reported encouraging progress following talks on Ukraine.  He said there was a chance to lay the foundation for lasting peace. 

We remind you

U.S. President’s Envoy Steve Witkoff met with kremlin head vladimir putin in St. Petersburg, russia.

According to a statement by kremlin aide yury ushakov following the meeting between putin and Witkoff, russia is ready to resume talks on Ukraine in a trilateral format—in the 10th days of November. 

Oleksandra Vasylenko

War in UkrainePolitics
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
Oslo
Washington, D.C.
Europe
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
Kyiv