In the United States, following the midterm elections on November 3, lawmakers may return to the issue of allocating a new package of military aid to Ukraine. This scenario could become possible if the Democratic Party gains control of Congress or secures sufficient influence over its work. Reuters reports, writes UNN.

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According to the agency, Democrats may initiate a vote on new funding to support Ukraine. At the same time, the bill could potentially receive support from representatives of both American parties.

If President Donald Trump vetoes the decision, Congress will be able to override it provided it secures the support of two-thirds of the votes in each chamber. At the same time, it is currently unknown whether the necessary number of votes can be gathered.

Democrats also want to restrict Trump's decisions regarding Russian fuel

In addition to aid for Ukraine, Democrats may try to block decisions by the American president aimed at returning Russian diesel fuel to the global market.

Trump risks losing Congress, while Republicans look for a successor - The Guardian

In particular, Democratic Congressman Gregory Meeks has already registered a bipartisan bill providing for the relevant restrictions.

Thus, the results of the November elections could affect not only the future financing of Ukraine, but also Washington's sanctions policy toward Russia's energy sector.

The US is advancing a peace plan involving concessions to Russia and Ukraine’s renunciation of NATO membership - The Economist