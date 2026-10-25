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Trump risks losing Congress, while Republicans look for a successor - The Guardian

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1922 views

The Guardian predicts that Trump will lose control of the House of Representatives and that investigations may follow. Republicans are already thinking about a successor.

Trump risks losing Congress, while Republicans look for a successor - The Guardian

In the last two years of Donald Trump's presidential term, as the U.S. Congress has passed into the hands of his opponents, approval of the president's decisions is plummeting, and Republicans are beginning to think about a successor. The Guardian reports, as reported by UNN.

Details

In 10 days, Donald Trump will almost certainly lose control of the House of Representatives, and it is possible that he will also have to deal with a Senate controlled by Democrats. Any hopes of passing domestic-policy legislation—not that he was overly concerned about it during his first two years—will disappear. Instead, he will face a series of investigations that could once again lead to impeachment

- the publication says.

It is also noted that the Trump administration's desire to divide the world into spheres of influence and side with dictators rather than democrats had long been apparent.

Last year's National Security Strategy contained sharp criticism of the United States' traditional allies in Europe and East Asia. But what it did not say was even more shocking. Both Russia and China managed to avoid direct criticism. In the six paragraphs describing the threat to Taiwan, China was not mentioned even once. Elsewhere in the document, China was, on the contrary, even praised as "a rich and powerful country that uses its wealth and power to its considerable advantage." In the section devoted to Russia's war in Ukraine, it did not mention how the war began, nor did it contain any suggestion that Putin should be defeated; instead, the main focus was on how the United States could help Europe and Russia mend their relations

- the authors of the publication note.

To remind you

The 44th U.S. president, Barack Obama, during a campaign rally for Democrats in Cleveland, called the administration of incumbent White House head Donald Trump an example of "incompetence that we have not seen in the modern era."

Yevhen Ustimenko

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