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Russia has surrounded the Shahed factory in Tatarstan with powerful air defenses modeled on Putin’s residence

Kyiv • UNN

 • 244 views

Thirty-three air defense positions and anti-drone defenses have been set up around Alabuga in Tatarstan. The complex is also expanding underground drone production.

Russia has surrounded the Shahed factory in Tatarstan with powerful air defenses modeled on Putin’s residence

The Russian authorities have created a large-scale air defense system around the Alabuga special economic zone in Tatarstan, where attack drones used to strike Ukraine are produced. The number of air defense positions around the facility has already reached 33, comparable to the protection around Vladimir Putin’s residence in Valdai. The Moscow Times reports this, citing an investigation by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, writes UNN.

Details

According to satellite imagery, since spring 2026, the Russians have built new concrete towers and platforms around the production complex for deploying Pantsir, Tor, and other air defense systems.

In addition, towers for large-caliber anti-aircraft machine guns and structures for stretching anti-drone nets over the production workshops have been installed on the facility’s grounds.

Russia is expanding drone production and building underground workshops

For comparison, 31 towers and two sites for S-300 and S-400 systems have been set up around Putin’s residence in Valdai. In Moscow and the Moscow region, the Russians have created more than 100 new air defense positions since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

Even with nuclear weapons — Putin threatens to use all types of weaponry01.10.26, 20:03 • 9511 views

At the same time, the production of attack drones continues to expand in Alabuga. According to estimates by Dnipro Osint analysts, the area of the underground facilities being built on the complex’s grounds has reached 42,000 m².

Satellite imagery has also recorded the construction of at least 10 new production workshops and dozens of warehouses.

Alabuga remains Russia’s largest center for producing Geran-type attack drones, based on Iranian Shahed drones. Ukrainian drones first attacked the complex in April 2024, while the latest known strike with documented damage took place in June 2025.

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Stepan Haftko

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