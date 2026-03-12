$43.860.0351.040.33
Drone strike on Congolese city of Goma kills French aid worker and UN staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1998 views

Three people, including a French national, were killed in a drone strike in the DRC. The UN and Emmanuel Macron condemned the attack on the humanitarian mission.

Drone strike on Congolese city of Goma kills French aid worker and UN staff
Photo: Reuters

On Wednesday, the largest city in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo was targeted by drone attacks, resulting in the deaths of at least three people. Among the victims were a French citizen working for the UN children's agency UNICEF, as well as other civilians and peacekeeping mission personnel. This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

The UN peacekeeping mission in Congo confirmed the deaths of its staff and emphasized that targeted attacks on international personnel could be classified as violations of international humanitarian law.

Over 200 people died in a massive landslide at a mine in Congo05.03.26, 05:01 • 7124 views

AFC/M23 rebels blamed the regular Congolese army for shelling residential areas on the lake shore, claiming Kinshasa used attack drones. UNICEF's official representation confirmed the loss of its foreign specialist, but the spokesman for the Congolese army currently refuses to comment on the government forces' involvement in the incident.

International outcry and calls for justice

French President Emmanuel Macron and European Commissioner for Crisis Management Hadja Lahbib issued strong statements condemning the attack on civilian infrastructure and humanitarian missions.

Leaders emphasized that representatives of international organizations should never become targets in armed conflicts, and called on all parties to adhere to the principles of protecting civilians. The situation in Goma remains tense, as the use of drones in urban areas creates new threats for hundreds of thousands of residents and displaced persons in the region.

Mass graves with 171 bodies found in DR Congo after rebel retreat27.02.26, 03:40 • 5335 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Technology
Skirmishes
UNICEF
United Nations
Emmanuel Macron
France
Democratic Republic of the Congo