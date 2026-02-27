Mass graves with 171 bodies found in DR Congo after rebel retreat

Photo: AP

Congolese authorities and human rights organizations have reported the discovery of mass graves in the eastern part of the country, in areas recently vacated by M23 militants. The horrific find was made on the outskirts of Uvira. This is reported by AP, writes UNN.

Details

Provincial Governor Jean-Jacques Purusi confirmed the existence of two main burial sites: approximately 30 bodies were found in the Kiromoni area near the border with Burundi, and another 141 deceased in the Kavimvira sector. According to preliminary data, most of the victims were killed on suspicion of collaborating with the regular Congolese army or pro-government formations. Officials emphasize that the identification of the deceased is ongoing, but access to the tragedy sites for independent observers is currently restricted by the military for security reasons.

Representatives of local community groups claim that the killings bear the hallmarks of extrajudicial executions carried out by rebels during their control over the territory.

Although human rights activists have repeatedly accused both sides of the conflict of brutal treatment of civilians, the current findings in Uvira could become significant evidence for international investigations.

A spokesperson for the M23 group has not yet provided official comments, but the situation in eastern Congo remains critical, as hostilities continue, endangering the lives of thousands of civilians.

