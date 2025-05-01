Drone strike in Odesa: two dead, five wounded, buildings destroyed

$41.560.18
It will be targeted: the Ministry of Defense explained all the details about the unblocking of medical workers
April 30, 03:17 PM • 38350 views

It will be targeted: the Ministry of Defense explained all the details about the unblocking of medical workers

April 30, 01:34 PM • 97299 views

Ukraine and the USA will sign an agreement on minerals in the coming days - Shmyhal

Exclusive
April 30, 09:29 AM • 123404 views

India and Pakistan: Political scientist explains whether a new war is brewing and how it will affect Ukraine

April 30, 08:44 AM • 153351 views

The Rada extended the deadline for the voluntary return of military personnel from unauthorized leave until August 30.

Exclusive
April 30, 08:43 AM • 246790 views

State Land Bank or Vinnytsia "meeting of friends" around land management

Exclusive
April 30, 06:47 AM • 115765 views

From May, gasoline in Ukraine should be sold with alcohol: how this will affect cars and the cost of fuel

Exclusive
April 29, 03:28 PM • 246875 views

BEB is investigating cases of tax evasion and smuggling in the field of electronics trade

Exclusive
April 29, 03:14 PM • 172593 views

“Return to Stalinism”: lawyer Kravets on NABU's pressure on the bar, wiretapping and reports to foreigners

April 29, 03:11 PM • 119502 views

Held in a camp for six years: the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine evacuated a Ukrainian woman and her two children from Syria

April 29, 01:48 PM • 151146 views

TCR servicemen without combat experience will be sent to fighting units - General Staff

The US will be able to enter the Zaporizhzhia NPP: "rosatom" is ready, but is waiting for a political decision

April 30, 03:33 PM • 13553 views

Duma calls the reform a “threat,” while experts call it a necessity: what is happening with the changes in ARMA

April 30, 03:42 PM • 65992 views

Ukraine demands to deprive gymnast Melnikova of neutral status due to support for the war

April 30, 03:49 PM • 10511 views

Electricity prices will fall below zero: On May 1, Germany will "charge" with the sun

April 30, 04:04 PM • 14604 views

In Crimea, the occupiers are in a panic after the destruction of electronic warfare equipment, preparing for defense - partisans

April 30, 04:12 PM • 10963 views
Duma calls the reform a “threat,” while experts call it a necessity: what is happening with the changes in ARMA

April 30, 03:42 PM • 66172 views

Bread, oil, cherries: what do your menu and agricultural science of Ukraine have in common?

April 30, 01:19 PM • 111600 views

Hetmantsev's bill on the activities of the Deposit Guarantee Fund was subjected to devastating criticism by the Verkhovna Rada's scientific and expert department

April 30, 10:55 AM • 145258 views

State Land Bank or Vinnytsia "meeting of friends" around land management
Exclusive

April 30, 08:43 AM • 246792 views

Cheese Symphony: 5 Appetizing Lunches That Are Easy to Make at Home

April 30, 05:55 AM • 184343 views
50-year-old Leonardo Di Caprio Stuns Fans with Sudden Weight Loss: Photo

April 30, 01:52 PM • 31306 views

Katy Perry felt "beaten" by society's rejection of her space travel

April 30, 12:48 PM • 39779 views

Sarah Gellar showed off a great wardrobe like Carrie Bradshaw from "Sex and the City"

April 30, 12:27 PM • 32516 views

Planned series "Einstein" has been postponed for a year

April 30, 09:14 AM • 83930 views

Horror films - main box office hits of 2024: Deadline rating

April 30, 08:15 AM • 132699 views
Drone strike in Odesa: two dead, five wounded, buildings destroyed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1410 views

At night, the Russians attacked Odesa with drones, killing two people and wounding five. Multi-story buildings, private houses, a supermarket, a school and cars were damaged.

Drone strike in Odesa: two dead, five wounded, buildings destroyed

As a result of the night drone attack by the Russians on Odesa, two people died and five more were injured. This was reported by Oleh Kiper, the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, UNN reports.

Details

Also, according to him, residential high-rise buildings, private houses, a supermarket, a school and cars were damaged due to the enemy attack.

Fires broke out in some places, which are being extinguished by our rescuers. ... Medics are providing all necessary assistance to the victims

- Kiper noted.

He added that the elimination of the consequences of the strike is ongoing. Tents are being set up in the affected areas for additional assistance.

We remind

On the night of Thursday, May 1, Odesa came under a massive attack by enemy drones. Local publics reported that an enemy UAV hit a multi-story building in Odesa. Also, monitoring groups talked about the work of air defense due to the enemy attack by "Shaheds". Local residents reported at least 10 explosions in the city.

In Kharkiv, an enemy drone hit a gas station, causing a fire30.04.25, 23:52 • 3038 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

WarUNN-Odesa
Oleh Kiper
Odesa
