Drone strike in Odesa: two dead, five wounded, buildings destroyed

As a result of the night drone attack by the Russians on Odesa, two people died and five more were injured. This was reported by Oleh Kiper, the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, UNN reports.

Details

Also, according to him, residential high-rise buildings, private houses, a supermarket, a school and cars were damaged due to the enemy attack.

Fires broke out in some places, which are being extinguished by our rescuers. ... Medics are providing all necessary assistance to the victims - Kiper noted.

He added that the elimination of the consequences of the strike is ongoing. Tents are being set up in the affected areas for additional assistance.

We remind

On the night of Thursday, May 1, Odesa came under a massive attack by enemy drones. Local publics reported that an enemy UAV hit a multi-story building in Odesa. Also, monitoring groups talked about the work of air defense due to the enemy attack by "Shaheds". Local residents reported at least 10 explosions in the city.

