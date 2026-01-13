Drone operators showed the destruction of three enemy radar stations and air defense systems in the Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk directions

Drone operators of the 412th separate unmanned systems brigade NEMESIS destroyed the enemy's Prima P-18 radar station, Tor anti-aircraft missile system, and Tunguska anti-aircraft missile and gun system in the Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk directions. This was reported by the commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces, Robert "Madyar" Brovdi, according to UNN.

Details

According to him, "these are already the 9th, 10th, and 11th enemy radar stations and air defense systems destroyed between January 1-12 from the enemy's air defense system."

All targets were destroyed by middle strike birds of the 412th SBS "Nemesis" brigade at a depth of more than 100 kilometers from the line of combat engagement, with a warhead of more than 10 kilograms, which leaves no chance for the combat capability of these lightly armored, but high-value assets of the occupier. - "Madyar" said in the post accompanying the video.

Recall

The Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the destruction of 10 military and infrastructure facilities deep within enemy territory and in temporarily occupied territories on New Year's Eve. Among the targets were Russian oil refineries, an oil depot, a KASTA-2E2 radar, and a TOR air defense system.

