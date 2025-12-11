Drone hit on house near Lviv classified as attempted murder - police

The drone hit on a house near Lviv was classified as an "attempted premeditated murder," the Main Directorate of the National Police in Lviv Oblast reported on Thursday, according to UNN.

Investigators opened criminal proceedings under Part 2 of Article 15, Paragraph 5 of Part 2 of Article 115 (Attempted premeditated murder) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. - the police reported.

Details

Lviv region police are working at the scene of a drone hit on a house. The report of an explosion in a private house in the village of Sokilnyky was received by the police today, December 11, at about 04:00.

"No one was injured. The roof, facade, and several living quarters of the house were damaged," the report says.

All relevant services are working at the scene, as indicated. The details of the incident are being established.

The maximum penalty provided by the sanction of the Criminal Code article for this fact is imprisonment for up to fifteen years.

