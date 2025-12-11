Drone hit on house near Lviv classified as attempted murder - police

$42.280.10
49.220.12
ukenru
Exclusive
08:43 AM • 9378 views
Swelling can be a signal from the body about a serious illness - doctors explained when to consult a specialist
07:59 AM • 10866 views
Trump administration proposes a plan to rebuild Ukraine and return Russia to the global economy; some in Europe say 'it's like Yalta' - WSJ
Exclusive
07:38 AM • 12814 views
Ukrainians are abandoning rich pastries and wheat bread: the market is reorienting towards simpler recipes
December 10, 09:59 PM • 22483 views
Trump: 82% of Ukrainians demand a peace agreement, and Zelenskyy must be a realist
December 10, 06:59 PM • 37445 views
Interim results of the Energoatom audit are expected at the end of the year, and inspections in the defense sector will begin in the 20s of December
Exclusive
December 10, 05:30 PM • 34697 views
How to improve care to maintain your pet's health: veterinarian's tips
December 10, 05:11 PM • 35566 views
SBU Sea Baby naval drones hit the Russian 'shadow fleet' tanker Dashan in the Black SeaVideo
December 10, 04:59 PM • 30429 views
Zelenskyy signed Budget-2026
December 10, 02:44 PM • 28383 views
Ukraine plans to submit a 20-point document to the US "in the near future" after peace talks with Trump's team and Europeans - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
December 10, 02:20 PM • 35756 views
"Odrex case" on the agenda: the Verkhovna Rada initiates a meeting of the relevant committee with the participation of the Ministry of Health
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+8°
2m/s
98%
750mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Monastery of the Moscow Patriarchate on fire in Zakarpattia: what is knownPhotoDecember 11, 01:49 AM • 18967 views
US House of Representatives approves defense budget: how much will Ukraine getDecember 11, 02:22 AM • 15751 views
UN General Assembly adopts resolution on Chornobyl disaster: Russia and US vote againstDecember 11, 02:57 AM • 22954 views
CPD: German counterintelligence records a record level of Russian espionage and sabotageDecember 11, 03:31 AM • 4108 views
A large chemical plant attacked in Russia's Veliky Novgorod: what is knownVideoDecember 11, 04:03 AM • 18783 views
Publications
Swelling can be a signal from the body about a serious illness - doctors explained when to consult a specialist
Exclusive
08:43 AM • 9378 views
"Health Screening 40+": when the program will start and how to join itDecember 10, 05:55 PM • 30571 views
Ginger, mango, and zucchini: original adjika recipes for winterPhotoDecember 10, 04:30 PM • 32049 views
Restricting access to information on military criminal offenses: the Prosecutor General's Office provided clarificationDecember 10, 01:56 PM • 38671 views
Invention for betting and suspicion of money laundering: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is associated with the death of patients. Part 3PhotoDecember 10, 12:17 PM • 41593 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Lavrov Sergey Viktorovich
Bart De Wever
Ursula von der Leyen
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Village
Crimea
Odesa Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Scientists revealed how binge-watching at night affects marketsDecember 10, 01:37 PM • 18096 views
Holiday shopping 2025: what gifts Ukrainians choose and whether they listen to AI - surveyPhotoDecember 10, 12:35 PM • 23953 views
The Ukrainian film "You Are Space" has already grossed almost UAH 38 million at the box officeVideoDecember 10, 12:19 PM • 20329 views
Ukraine dropped in PornHub rankings over the year: what Ukrainians searched for most oftenPhotoDecember 10, 10:30 AM • 28372 views
The East Wing of the White House is now in ruins: new footage from the construction of Trump's ballroomVideoDecember 10, 07:53 AM • 38132 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
9K720 Iskander
Shahed-136
Diia (service)

Drone hit on house near Lviv classified as attempted murder - police

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1950 views

Lviv region police classified the drone hit on a house in the village of Sokilnyky as a completed attempted intentional murder. The incident occurred on December 11 at about 04:00; no one was injured, but the roof, facade, and several residential premises were damaged.

Drone hit on house near Lviv classified as attempted murder - police

The drone hit on a house near Lviv was classified as an "attempted premeditated murder," the Main Directorate of the National Police in Lviv Oblast reported on Thursday, according to UNN.

Investigators opened criminal proceedings under Part 2 of Article 15, Paragraph 5 of Part 2 of Article 115 (Attempted premeditated murder) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

- the police reported.

Details

Lviv region police are working at the scene of a drone hit on a house. The report of an explosion in a private house in the village of Sokilnyky was received by the police today, December 11, at about 04:00.

"No one was injured. The roof, facade, and several living quarters of the house were damaged," the report says.

All relevant services are working at the scene, as indicated. The details of the incident are being established.

The maximum penalty provided by the sanction of the Criminal Code article for this fact is imprisonment for up to fifteen years.

Explosion occurred in a house near Lviv overnight: police reported a drone hit11.12.25, 08:53 • 2278 views

Julia Shramko

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Village
War in Ukraine
National Police of Ukraine
Lviv Oblast
Ukraine