Explosion occurred in a house near Lviv overnight: police reported a drone hit

A house near Lviv was hit by an explosion overnight, a drone hit was detected, police are establishing details, the Main Directorate of the National Police in Lviv region reported on Thursday, writes UNN.

Lviv region police are working at the scene of a drone hit on a house. A report of an explosion in a private house in the village of Sokolnyky was received by the police around 04:00. - the police reported.

It is indicated that no one was injured. The roof, facade, and several living quarters of the house were damaged.

"All relevant services are working at the scene. The details of the incident are being established," the report says.

We should add that, according to reports from the Lviv Regional Military Administration, there was no air raid alert in the region overnight; the last one was on the night of December 7.

