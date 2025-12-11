$42.180.11
December 10, 09:59 PM • 13654 views
Trump: 82% of Ukrainians demand a peace agreement, and Zelenskyy must be a realist
December 10, 06:59 PM • 27913 views
Interim results of the Energoatom audit are expected at the end of the year, and inspections in the defense sector will begin in the 20s of December
Exclusive
December 10, 05:30 PM • 27682 views
How to improve care to maintain your pet's health: veterinarian's tips
December 10, 05:11 PM • 29713 views
SBU Sea Baby naval drones hit the Russian 'shadow fleet' tanker Dashan in the Black SeaVideo
December 10, 04:59 PM • 26908 views
Zelenskyy signed Budget-2026
December 10, 02:44 PM • 24970 views
Ukraine plans to submit a 20-point document to the US "in the near future" after peace talks with Trump's team and Europeans - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
December 10, 02:20 PM • 31009 views
"Odrex case" on the agenda: the Verkhovna Rada initiates a meeting of the relevant committee with the participation of the Ministry of Health
Exclusive
December 10, 01:11 PM • 21827 views
Bring Kids Back UA spoke about the reintegration of children returned after being abducted by the Russian Federation.
December 10, 12:48 PM • 20910 views
"We note that China is taking steps to intensify cooperation with Russia": Zelensky received a report from the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service and gave instructions
December 10, 12:17 PM • 34466 views
Invention for betting and suspicion of money laundering: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is associated with the death of patients. Part 3Photo
Publications
Exclusives
Explosion occurred in a house near Lviv overnight: police reported a drone hit

Kyiv • UNN

 • 208 views

At 4:00 AM, police received a report of an explosion in a private house in the village of Sokilnyky. No one was injured in the incident, but the roof, facade, and several living quarters were damaged.

Explosion occurred in a house near Lviv overnight: police reported a drone hit

A house near Lviv was hit by an explosion overnight, a drone hit was detected, police are establishing details, the Main Directorate of the National Police in Lviv region reported on Thursday, writes UNN.

Lviv region police are working at the scene of a drone hit on a house. A report of an explosion in a private house in the village of Sokolnyky was received by the police around 04:00.

- the police reported.

It is indicated that no one was injured. The roof, facade, and several living quarters of the house were damaged.

"All relevant services are working at the scene. The details of the incident are being established," the report says.

We should add that, according to reports from the Lviv Regional Military Administration, there was no air raid alert in the region overnight; the last one was on the night of December 7.

Russia again attacked energy infrastructure in Odesa region with drones: consequences shown11.12.25, 08:34 • 500 views

Julia Shramko

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Village
Air raid alert
War in Ukraine
Lviv Oblast