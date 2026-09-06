Drone attack on Zaporizhzhia: number of injured rises to six

The number of people injured as a result of the "raid by enemy drones" on Zaporizhzhia on the evening of September 5 has risen to six. This was reported by the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that the red alert level due to drones has been ongoing continuously for more than two hours.

Six people were injured at various locations. Everyone is receiving the necessary medical assistance - the statement reads.

We remind you

The enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia on the evening of Saturday, September 5. A Russian drone struck a residential building. A fire broke out in another building as a result of the enemy strike. Three people were reported injured.

Russia attacked Odesa, Zaporizhzhia and Kropyvnytskyi – one person was killed and others were injured