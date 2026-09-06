Drone attack on Zaporizhzhia: number of injured rises to six

$44.7351.94
ukenru
08:15 PM • 8752 views
The enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia again: many people injured, fires broke outVideo
Exclusive
06:53 PM • 11852 views
Rain will linger in Ukraine for one more day, and temperatures may drop to +19°
04:42 PM • 13981 views
Up to 180 days — Ukraine has extended settlement periods for agricultural exporters due to attacks by the Russian Federation
September 5, 09:39 AM • 25170 views
"There is no threat to diplomacy": Zelenskyy announced adjustments to the operation concerning Russia's airspace next week
September 5, 08:59 AM • 24314 views
Russia struck Kyiv and Boryspil airports at night for the first time in a long while - ZelenskyyPhoto
September 5, 08:16 AM • 19862 views
After prolonged blackout: IAEA announced ceasefire to repair line to occupied Zaporizhzhia NPPPhoto
September 5, 07:33 AM • 20221 views
Kremlin does not expect breakthrough from new talks with the United States - Bloomberg
September 5, 07:18 AM • 18170 views
Ukrainians are increasingly leaving Poland and moving to the Czech Republic
September 5, 05:59 AM • 15793 views
Russia attacked Ukraine with ballistic missiles and 167 drones - how many were shot down and where there were hitsPhotoVideo
September 5, 04:26 AM • 18350 views
Russians struck Kamianske – 4 people were killed and 5 others injured
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+16°
2m/s
60%
745mm
Popular news
Serbia’s ruling populists propose that President Vučić become prime minister after the electionSeptember 5, 12:43 PM • 5748 views
Flooding in Nepal and Tibet has claimed more than 1,375 livesSeptember 5, 01:14 PM • 3654 views
The enemy continues to attack Ukraine with drones: explosions were heard in four regions, with reports of strikes on "Nova Poshta"September 5, 01:50 PM • 13746 views
Putin has begun talks with Trump's special envoys at the Kremlin05:08 PM • 5178 views
Mercedes-Benz threatened to close a plant in Germany and relocate production07:25 PM • 4120 views
Publications
How the war changed Ukrainian cinema - key takeaways from 2026 Odesa International Film FestivalPhotoSeptember 4, 02:28 PM • 56726 views
Dismissal from service, financial support, transfers — the Office of the Military Ombudsman named the reasons for the most frequent complaints
Exclusive
September 4, 12:00 PM • 65535 views
The Economic Security Bureau cannot independently establish new taxation rules - lawyer
Exclusive
September 4, 11:35 AM • 55964 views
Crimea under attack: what the 2026 holiday season was like for RussiansPhotoVideo
Exclusive
September 4, 11:01 AM • 50756 views
Top 5 recipes for preserving cucumbers for the winter that will turn out perfectly the first timePhotoSeptember 4, 10:21 AM • 58817 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Rafael Grossi
Yaroslava Mahuchikh
Oleh Syniehubov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Germany
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Jennifer Aniston shared the last piece of advice she received from Dolly PartonSeptember 4, 11:07 PM • 22818 views
Steve Irwin's wife spoke about the "Crocodile Hunter's" final weeks of life 20 years laterPhotoSeptember 4, 10:06 PM • 21864 views
Blogger Anastasiia Skalnytska announced her divorce from her husbandVideoSeptember 4, 04:24 PM • 33856 views
Kelly Osbourne revealed how she coped with harsh body-shaming after her father's deathPhotoSeptember 4, 12:05 AM • 52898 views
Khloé Kardashian showed her children on their first day of school and admitted that she is not ready for them to grow upPhotoSeptember 3, 11:07 PM • 49055 views
Actual
Technology
Bild
The Times
The New York Times
Heating

Drone attack on Zaporizhzhia: number of injured rises to six

Kyiv • UNN

 • 86 views

Six people were injured as a result of a drone raid on Zaporizhzhia. A Russian drone struck a residential building, while a fire broke out in another.

Drone attack on Zaporizhzhia: number of injured rises to six

The number of people injured as a result of the "raid by enemy drones" on Zaporizhzhia on the evening of September 5 has risen to six. This was reported by the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that the red alert level due to drones has been ongoing continuously for more than two hours.

Six people were injured at various locations. Everyone is receiving the necessary medical assistance

- the statement reads.

We remind you

The enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia on the evening of Saturday, September 5. A Russian drone struck a residential building. A fire broke out in another building as a result of the enemy strike. Three  people were reported injured.

Russia attacked Odesa, Zaporizhzhia and Kropyvnytskyi – one person was killed and others were injured04.09.26, 07:30 • 33188 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War in Ukraine
Explosions
Fires
Air raid alert
War in Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia