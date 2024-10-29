Drone attack in Kyiv region: what the wreckage of downed UAVs damaged
Kyiv • UNN
During a 7-hour attack by Russian drones on Kyiv region, all enemy targets were destroyed by air defense forces. The falling debris damaged the road surface and set the grass on fire.
Throughout the night, Russia attacked Kyiv region with drones. The alert lasted almost 7 hours. There were no hits or casualties. As a result of the fall of the UAV wreckage, the roadway was damaged and the grass was burning, said Ruslan Kravchenko, head of the RMA, on Tuesday, UNN reported .
Air defense forces were operating in the region. Enemy targets were destroyed. There were no hits to critical or residential infrastructure. There were no civilian casualties
According to him, in one of the districts of the region, as a result of the fall of debris from downed enemy targets, a grass flooring caught fire. The fire has been extinguished.
In another area, drone debris damaged a roadway near a settlement.
Operational groups continue to work on fixing the consequences of the night attack, Kravchenko added.
Russia's night attack: number of casualties in Kyiv increases, rescue operations completed in Kryvyi Rih29.10.24, 08:55 • 35115 views