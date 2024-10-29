Russia's night attack: number of casualties in Kyiv increases, rescue operations completed in Kryvyi Rih
Kyiv • UNN
In Kyiv, a UAV attack injured 6 people and damaged buildings and a gas pipe. In Kryvyi Rih, a missile strike left 14 injured and 1 dead, and damaged more than 10 buildings.
As of 8:20 a.m. on Tuesday, six people were injured in an attack by enemy drones in Kyiv on the night of October 29. In Kryvyi Rih, after a missile strike by the Russian army, rescue operations have been completed, with 14 injured and one dead. UNN reports this with reference to the State Emergency Service.
Kyiv: 6 people injured in UAV attack in Solomyansky district
It is also reported that emergency rescue operations have been completed in Kryvyi Rih after the missile strike. "One person was killed, 14 were injured. Rescuers rescued 5 people and extinguished a fire on an area of 500 square meters," the SES said. More than 10 houses were damaged in the city and 12 garages were destroyed.
Earlier, 5 people were reported injured in Kyiv. A gas pipe and buildings in Solomyansky and Svyatoshinsky districts were damaged as a result of a Russian drone attack.