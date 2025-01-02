DPRK soldiers got drunk on New Year's Eve in Kursk region

On New Year's Eve, North Korean soldiers fighting on the side of Russia abused alcohol. This was reported by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, UNN reports.

The morale of North Korean soldiers has deteriorated significantly.

Propaganda that emphasizes the importance of their participation in the war against Ukraine is not capable of maintaining morale.

In addition, cases of alcohol abuse among the military, including those involved in combat operations, were recorded on New Year's Eve.

"On December 31, 2024 and January 1, 2025, the Russians continued to involve units of the DPRK army in combat operations in the Kursk region," the DIU added.

North Korean soldiers suffer significant losses among their personnel, forcing the Russian command to deploy new units to the front line.

In particular, on December 31 and January 1, groups of North Korean troops were moved to positions in the areas of Ulanok, Fanaseevka, and Cherkasy Konopelka.

Commanders on the ground are trying to hide the real level of losses by entering inaccurate data in their reports.

