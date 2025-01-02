DPRK soldiers got drunk on New Year's Eve in Kursk region

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 65433 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 152151 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 129932 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 137364 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 135617 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 174022 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111191 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 166306 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104551 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113985 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 133579 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 132670 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

05:55 PM • 54003 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 102257 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 104477 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 152152 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 174023 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 166307 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 193962 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 183104 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 132670 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 133579 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 143774 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 135334 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 152453 views
DPRK soldiers got drunk on New Year's Eve in Kursk region

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 32866 views

On New Year's Eve, DPRK soldiers fighting on the side of Russia abused alcohol and had low morale. Due to significant losses, the Russian command is redeploying new units to positions in the Kursk region.

On New Year's Eve, North Korean soldiers fighting on the side of Russia abused alcohol. This was reported by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

The morale of North Korean soldiers has deteriorated significantly.

Propaganda that emphasizes the importance of their participation in the war against Ukraine is not capable of maintaining morale.

In addition, cases of alcohol abuse among the military, including those involved in combat operations, were recorded on New Year's Eve.

"On December 31, 2024 and January 1, 2025, the Russians continued to involve units of the DPRK army in combat operations in the Kursk region," the DIU added.

North Korean soldiers suffer significant losses among their personnel, forcing the Russian command to deploy new units to the front line.

In particular, on December 31 and January 1, groups of North Korean troops were moved to positions in the areas of Ulanok, Fanaseevka, and Cherkasy Konopelka.

Commanders on the ground are trying to hide the real level of losses by entering inaccurate data in their reports.

SOF: diary of a North Korean special forces officer reveals DPRK sending elite fighters to Russia28.12.24, 11:06 • 21017 views

Previously

The GUR toldwhat problems the North Korean military faced in the war against Ukraine. 

Yulia Havryliuk

Yulia Havryliuk

SocietyWar
holovne-upravlinnia-rozvidky-ukrainaThe Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
north-koreaNorth Korea
ukraineUkraine

