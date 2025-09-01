DPRK presented new air defense missiles with improved combat capability: what is known about them

North Korea has unveiled new air defense missiles, which, according to DPRK government officials, have "superior combat capability." This is reported by UNN with reference to Euronews.

Details

According to preliminary data, these two missiles are suitable for "destroying various air targets." This refers to cruise missiles and attack drones.

In addition, a report by the Center for Strategic and International Studies states that North Korea has built a number of undeclared missile bases that are not subject to any demilitarization process.

In particular, the Sinpung-dong missile base, located 27 kilometers from the Chinese border, likely contains six to nine Hwasong-15 or Hwasong-18 intercontinental ballistic missiles with corresponding launchers or transporters.

The Hwasong-15, also known as the KN-22, is a missile up to 22.5 meters long that can reach targets up to 13,000 kilometers away.

Recall

North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un awarded DPRK military personnel who fought against Ukraine on the Russian side.

He also promised the families of the fallen soldiers "a wonderful life".