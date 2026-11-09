Dozens of drones attacked the Kirishi oil refinery in Russia’s Leningrad region
Kyiv • UNN
During the night of November 9, UAVs attacked the KINEF oil refinery in Russia’s Leningrad region. This is the first attack on the plant since August.
Dozens of UAVs attacked an oil refinery in Russia’s Leningrad Region on the night of Monday, November 9. UNN reports this, citing OSINT channels and local public pages.
Details
Local residents report an attack on the KINEF refinery of LLC PO Kirishinefteorgsintez.
It is noted that this is the first attack on the Kirishi refinery since August this year.
Background
In August, Denys Shtilerman, co-founder of Ukrainian long-range weapons manufacturer Fire Point, confirmed that Ukrainian forces had attacked a number of facilities in Russia overnight. Among them were two airfields and the KINEF Kirishi oil refinery.
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