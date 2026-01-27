Double strike on civilians: occupiers killed a man and a woman during evacuation in Sumy region

Russian military forces deliberately attacked civilians attempting to escape from a border village in Sumy region. As reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, a husband and wife died; a pre-trial investigation into the war crime has been initiated, UNN reports.

Details

According to the investigation, on January 27, 2026, the occupiers struck a man and his wife with a drone as they were evacuating from the village of Hrabovske, Krasnopillia district.

As a result of the first attack, the 52-year-old woman died.

After this, the enemy launched a second strike — targeting the 54-year-old man who was nearby.

Under the procedural guidance of the Sumy Regional Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation has been initiated into a war crime that resulted in human casualties (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Prosecutors, along with other law enforcement agencies, are documenting the consequences of another crime committed by the Russian army against the civilian population.

