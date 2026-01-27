Double strike on civilians: occupiers killed a man and a woman during evacuation in Sumy region

$43.130.01
51.060.41
ukenru
Exclusive
04:28 PM • 662 views
"Starlink makes these drones almost invulnerable to electronic warfare": a new serious threat from Russian UAVs and how to combat it
04:20 PM • 1370 views
The hands of the Doomsday Clock were moved forward by 4 seconds, one of the reasons being the war in Ukraine
Exclusive
03:20 PM • 10030 views
EU's Historic Deal with India: What it Means and its Implications for Ukraine
02:04 PM • 10780 views
Ukraine to experience warming and thaw: forecast for January 28-29
Exclusive
01:14 PM • 22556 views
Kyiv on the brink of resources: what will happen to heat, light, and water until the end of winter
12:39 PM • 17318 views
Russian attack on western Ukraine on January 27: a Naftogaz facility was hit
12:15 PM • 14220 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine expects to join the EU in 2027
11:34 AM • 24358 views
Remembrance Day. The Holocaust: how people were exterminated and why the world should not forget it
Exclusive
January 27, 10:00 AM • 26025 views
Zelenskyy's new tone towards Europe: from gratitude to harsh criticism
January 27, 08:29 AM • 17152 views
After Odrex sued UNN, the journalist was not allowed into the press conference
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−4°
2m/s
93%
741mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Russian attack on Brody on January 27: smoke is felt in the city, school classes canceledJanuary 27, 07:41 AM • 16371 views
"We advise you to contact Putin, who started this war": The Ministry of Foreign Affairs responded to Italian Deputy Prime Minister Salvini's statements about Zelenskyy and the peace agreementJanuary 27, 08:03 AM • 20621 views
Russian Ministry of Defense announced the capture of Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi and Novoyakovlivka: DeepState maps refute Russian liesPhotoJanuary 27, 09:41 AM • 21621 views
Open competition or backroom decision: why the appointment of the head of the State Aviation Service of Ukraine has become a matter of national security11:42 AM • 23736 views
"She remained a bit in her cocoon." Ivo Bobul surprised with an ambiguous statement about Iryna Bilyk's songs11:53 AM • 11381 views
Publications
EU's Historic Deal with India: What it Means and its Implications for Ukraine
Exclusive
03:20 PM • 10048 views
When and how to submit meter readings02:54 PM • 8280 views
Kyiv on the brink of resources: what will happen to heat, light, and water until the end of winter
Exclusive
01:14 PM • 22573 views
Open competition or backroom decision: why the appointment of the head of the State Aviation Service of Ukraine has become a matter of national security11:42 AM • 23870 views
Remembrance Day. The Holocaust: how people were exterminated and why the world should not forget it11:34 AM • 24366 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Salamakha Orest Ihorovych
Musician
Serhiy Lysak
Donald Trump
Actual places
Ukraine
Odesa
United States
Lviv Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Anatolich criticized the police for fining his wife during a trip to bid farewell to a defender of Ukraine03:38 PM • 2794 views
"She remained a bit in her cocoon." Ivo Bobul surprised with an ambiguous statement about Iryna Bilyk's songs11:53 AM • 11478 views
The history of the Armani fashion empire will be filmed by Oscar winner Bobby MorescoJanuary 26, 05:14 PM • 27611 views
Oleh Vynnyk's friend revealed the reasons for the singer's health problems and why he did not serve in the Armed Forces of UkraineJanuary 26, 02:43 PM • 26789 views
New track, new video, new album: Harry Styles returns after three years of silenceVideoJanuary 26, 02:07 PM • 27016 views
Actual
Heating
Technology
Social network
Facebook
Shahed-136

Double strike on civilians: occupiers killed a man and a woman during evacuation in Sumy region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 192 views

Russian military deliberately attacked civilians evacuating from a border village in Sumy region. A husband and wife died after drone strikes on January 27, 2026.

Double strike on civilians: occupiers killed a man and a woman during evacuation in Sumy region

Russian military forces deliberately attacked civilians attempting to escape from a border village in Sumy region. As reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, a husband and wife died; a pre-trial investigation into the war crime has been initiated, UNN reports.

Details

According to the investigation, on January 27, 2026, the occupiers struck a man and his wife with a drone as they were evacuating from the village of Hrabovske, Krasnopillia district.

As a result of the first attack, the 52-year-old woman died.

After this, the enemy launched a second strike — targeting the 54-year-old man who was nearby.

Attack on Sumy region: four wounded, including two children25.01.26, 23:27 • 10025 views

Under the procedural guidance of the Sumy Regional Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation has been initiated into a war crime that resulted in human casualties (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Prosecutors, along with other law enforcement agencies, are documenting the consequences of another crime committed by the Russian army against the civilian population.

In Sumy region, Russian drones remotely mine territories - OMA26.01.26, 13:27 • 3466 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in UkraineCrimes and emergencies
Sumy Oblast
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
Ukraine