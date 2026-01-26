In Sumy region, Russian drones remotely mine territories - OMA

In Sumy region, Russians are remotely mining territories by dropping explosives from drones. This was reported by the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Oleh Hryhorov, writes UNN.

The enemy continues to use the tactic of remote mining of territories. The enemy drops explosive devices from drones in small light bags, which can be triggered by pressing or approaching. - the message says.

Therefore, due to recorded cases of such mining in the territories adjacent to Sumy region, residents of the region are urged to be especially careful when moving along roads, particularly near border settlements.

If suspicious objects are found, do not approach them. You should immediately report to the police by calling 102.

Recall

On January 25, four residents of Sumy region, including two children aged 8 and 11, were injured in enemy attacks. They were hospitalized for examination, their injuries are not severe.