In Sumy region, Russian drones remotely mine territories - OMA

How a US immigration agency became a symbol of fear, violence, and protests: the American ICE agency
10:18 AM • 6082 views
General Staff confirms hit of Russian oil refinery in Slavyansk-on-Kuban and other enemy facilities
10:01 AM • 16921 views
"Spot" price increases and the search for alternatives: what is the situation in the fish and seafood market
09:46 AM • 11841 views
EU approves full ban on Russian gas imports: what's included
08:52 AM • 22011 views
Open competition for leadership positions as a disaster prevention measure: why the appointment of the head of the State Aviation Service without public selection is unacceptable
07:43 AM • 18622 views
Was Kyiv ready for blackouts? The prosecutor's office reported on criminal proceedings investigating the actions of capital officials
January 25, 06:28 PM
January 25, 06:28 PM • 25682 views
MP Orest Salamakha died in a car accident near Lviv
January 25, 04:32 PM
January 25, 04:32 PM • 35588 views
The situation in Kyiv remains extremely difficult - Klymenko
January 25, 04:17 PM
January 25, 04:17 PM • 30168 views
Document on bilateral security guarantees with the US is 100% ready - Zelenskyy
January 25, 03:48 PM
January 25, 03:48 PM • 26571 views
Ranking of the world's strongest armies: Ukraine ranked 20th
Iran's Leader Khamenei Moved to Bunker Due to US Attack Threat - Media
January 26, 01:58 AM
Vučić: peace plan envisages Ukraine's accession to the EU on January 1, 2027
January 26, 02:31 AM
Taxi driver in Kyiv broke passenger's jaw: driver faces up to three years in prison
07:59 AM
Technical database failure occurred at the Polish-Ukrainian border: what about queues and trains
09:18 AM
Scandalous Odrex clinic passed a Ministry of Health inspection, despite patient deaths and 10 criminal proceedings. Selective regulatory control and what does Minister Liashko have to do with it?
09:53 AM
How a US immigration agency became a symbol of fear, violence, and protests: the American ICE agency
11:38 AM
"Spot" price increases and the search for alternatives: what is the situation in the fish and seafood market
10:01 AM
10:01 AM • 16880 views
Scandalous Odrex clinic passed a Ministry of Health inspection, despite patient deaths and 10 criminal proceedings. Selective regulatory control and what does Minister Liashko have to do with it?09:53 AM • 10872 views
Open competition for leadership positions as a disaster prevention measure: why the appointment of the head of the State Aviation Service without public selection is unacceptable
08:52 AM
08:52 AM • 21972 views
Toll roads, new fines, and mass inspections: Is this really what awaits Ukrainian drivers?
January 23, 03:12 PM
Amazon's internal chat exploded with memes in anticipation of new layoffs, referencing Bezos's "two-pizza rule" - report
January 24, 11:07 AM
Lantern Festival opened in China in honor of the Lunar New Year
January 24, 08:56 AM
Dasha Kvitkova tenderly congratulated her fiancé and "teased" him about their age difference
January 23, 12:32 PM
"Dreamed of it": Lesia Nikitiuk becomes host of the Eurovision National Selection - who will join her?
January 23, 11:14 AM
"I have a job, friends, parents": "The Bachelor" finalist revealed if she is still in love with Taras Tsymbalyuk
January 22, 05:56 PM
In Sumy region, Russian drones remotely mine territories - OMA

Kyiv • UNN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 500 views

Cases of remote mining of territories by Russian troops are recorded in Sumy region. The enemy drops explosive devices from drones that are triggered by pressure.

In Sumy region, Russian drones remotely mine territories - OMA

In Sumy region, Russians are remotely mining territories by dropping explosives from drones. This was reported by the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Oleh Hryhorov, writes UNN.

The enemy continues to use the tactic of remote mining of territories. The enemy drops explosive devices from drones in small light bags, which can be triggered by pressing or approaching.

- the message says.

Therefore, due to recorded cases of such mining in the territories adjacent to Sumy region, residents of the region are urged to be especially careful when moving along roads, particularly near border settlements.

If suspicious objects are found, do not approach them. You should immediately report to the police by calling 102.

Recall

On January 25, four residents of Sumy region, including two children aged 8 and 11, were injured in enemy attacks. They were hospitalized for examination, their injuries are not severe.

Olga Rozgon

SocietyWar in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Sumy Oblast