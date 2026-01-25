Attack on Sumy region: four wounded, including two children

Four residents of Sumy region, including two children, were injured today as a result of enemy attacks. This was reported by the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Oleh Hryhorov, informs UNN.

Details

According to him, in the Seredyno-Buda community, a Russian UAV hit a residential building. A 59-year-old woman and her two grandchildren, who came to visit their grandmother, were injured.

The woman and children, aged 8 and 11, were hospitalized for examination. Preliminary – the injuries are not severe - Hryhorov said.

In the Sadivska community, a 36-year-old man was injured as a result of an enemy drone hit. He was delivered by an ambulance team, and medics provided the necessary assistance. Further treatment is outpatient.

Also, in the evening, Russians attacked residential buildings in the Bezdrytska and Nyzhniosyrovatska communities. There were no casualties. In addition, the enemy has been attacking civilian cars with drones in the villages of the region throughout the day, particularly in the Stetskivska community. Fortunately, people are safe - stated the head of the Regional Military Administration.

According to him, Russia continues to terrorize the civilian population of the border region, all necessary services are involved in eliminating the consequences, and the injured are provided with the necessary assistance.

Recall

On Wednesday, January 14, a Russian drone hit a house in the Putyvl community of Konotop district, Sumy region, where civilians were present. As a result of the strike, four children were injured - a 13-year-old boy and girls aged 17, 15, and 6.

Occupiers deliberately attacked a civilian evacuation vehicle in Sumy region: there are injured