Attack on Sumy region: four wounded, including two children

06:28 PM • 7950 views
MP Orest Salamakha died in a car accident near Lviv
04:32 PM • 12397 views
The situation in Kyiv remains extremely difficult - KlymenkoPhoto
04:17 PM • 12516 views
Document on bilateral security guarantees with the US is 100% ready - Zelenskyy
03:48 PM • 11920 views
Ranking of the world's strongest armies: Ukraine ranked 20th
January 25, 12:24 PM • 13890 views
Ukraine celebrates the Day of the SBU Cybersecurity Department: the key battle continues "in digital"
January 25, 11:02 AM • 14478 views
Zelenskyy discussed energy support and defense cooperation with the President of LithuaniaPhotoVideo
January 25, 10:05 AM • 14223 views
Russia may use chemical weapons of mass destruction in Ukraine if the war reaches a stalemate - Media
Exclusive
January 25, 08:49 AM • 15392 views
The week of future reboot: astrological forecast for January 26 - February 1, 2026
January 24, 06:16 PM • 26377 views
Ukraine, Russia, and US talks in Abu Dhabi to resume on February 1 - Axios journalist
January 24, 04:43 PM • 44554 views
Ukraine on the verge of humanitarian catastrophe due to Russian attacks on energy infrastructure - DTEK CEO
Ukraine to be hit by a cold snap down to -16 degrees, but then warming will come: forecast for January 26January 25, 11:58 AM • 10901 views
Ukraine received French Rodeur attack drones with a range of up to 500 kmJanuary 25, 12:10 PM • 8812 views
Three people died in a car accident in Vinnytsia region involving two carsPhotoJanuary 25, 12:40 PM • 4596 views
Fell from a height of about 20 meters: a rescuer-climber died in Kyiv while eliminating the consequences of a strike on an energy facilityJanuary 25, 01:10 PM • 3944 views
Lukashenka's white spitz has more rights than the people of Belarus - ZelenskyyJanuary 25, 01:25 PM • 4390 views
Toll roads, new fines, and mass inspections: Is this really what awaits Ukrainian drivers?January 23, 03:12 PM • 87117 views
What to do about the Donbas issue: positions of Ukraine, Russia, and the USAJanuary 23, 12:42 PM • 100922 views
Europe can, Ukraine cannot? Why the IMF demands the removal of subsidies and who will be hit first
Exclusive
January 23, 08:04 AM • 109704 views
From a "legendary" Oval Office quarrel to understanding and talks about long-range missiles: how Zelenskyy survived a year of negotiations with TrumpJanuary 22, 04:50 PM • 103226 views
How Ukraine is being helped to survive the winter of 2026: light, warmth, and international solidarityJanuary 22, 02:43 PM • 104120 views
UNN Lite
Amazon's internal chat exploded with memes in anticipation of new layoffs, referencing Bezos's "two-pizza rule" - reportJanuary 24, 11:07 AM • 20692 views
Lantern Festival opened in China in honor of the Lunar New YearPhotoVideoJanuary 24, 08:56 AM • 20752 views
Dasha Kvitkova tenderly congratulated her fiancé and "teased" him about their age differencePhotoJanuary 23, 12:32 PM • 37206 views
"Dreamed of it": Lesia Nikitiuk becomes host of the Eurovision National Selection - who will join her?PhotoJanuary 23, 11:14 AM • 37582 views
"I have a job, friends, parents": "The Bachelor" finalist revealed if she is still in love with Taras TsymbalyukJanuary 22, 05:56 PM • 50511 views
Attack on Sumy region: four wounded, including two children

Kyiv • UNN

 • 80 views

Four residents of Sumy region, including two children aged 8 and 11, were injured in enemy attacks. They were hospitalized for examination; their injuries are not severe.

Attack on Sumy region: four wounded, including two children

Four residents of Sumy region, including two children, were injured today as a result of enemy attacks. This was reported by the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Oleh Hryhorov, informs UNN.

Details

According to him, in the Seredyno-Buda community, a Russian UAV hit a residential building. A 59-year-old woman and her two grandchildren, who came to visit their grandmother, were injured.

The woman and children, aged 8 and 11, were hospitalized for examination. Preliminary – the injuries are not severe

- Hryhorov said.

In the Sadivska community, a 36-year-old man was injured as a result of an enemy drone hit. He was delivered by an ambulance team, and medics provided the necessary assistance. Further treatment is outpatient.

Also, in the evening, Russians attacked residential buildings in the Bezdrytska and Nyzhniosyrovatska communities. There were no casualties. In addition, the enemy has been attacking civilian cars with drones in the villages of the region throughout the day, particularly in the Stetskivska community. Fortunately, people are safe

- stated the head of the Regional Military Administration.

According to him, Russia continues to terrorize the civilian population of the border region, all necessary services are involved in eliminating the consequences, and the injured are provided with the necessary assistance.

Recall

On Wednesday, January 14, a Russian drone hit a house in the Putyvl community of Konotop district, Sumy region, where civilians were present. As a result of the strike, four children were injured - a 13-year-old boy and girls aged 17, 15, and 6.

Occupiers deliberately attacked a civilian evacuation vehicle in Sumy region: there are injured14.01.26, 14:21 • 3874 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

SocietyWar in Ukraine
War in Ukraine