A court in the Kenyan city of Mombasa found doomsday cult leader Paul Mackenzie guilty of the manslaughter of another 123 of his followers after he had previously received a 200-year prison sentence for the murder of 191 people. BBC reports, according to UNN.

Details

Along with the self-proclaimed pastor, the court found 29 other people guilty, including his wife, Rhoda Mumbua Maweu. At the same time, 60 defendants were acquitted, although the prosecution intends to appeal the decision.

Mackenzie himself pleaded not guilty. His lawyer said he intended to file an appeal after the sentence was announced.

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Mackenzie was arrested in 2023 after more than 400 bodies were found in shallow graves in the Shakahola Forest near the Indian Ocean coast.

The court established that the religious leader systematically urged his followers to engage in fatal fasting, using their religious beliefs. He also preached rejecting education and medical care.

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Mackenzie founded the religious organization "Good News International Ministries" in 2003. Over the next 16 years, it attracted thousands of followers across Kenya, while the pastor's sermons were broadcast on television.

After the main church was closed in 2019, Mackenzie moved to the Shakahola Forest with some of his followers.

The tragedy sparked widespread public outrage in Kenya and raised questions about insufficient state oversight of the activities of religious organizations.

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